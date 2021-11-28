My uncle was a surgeon in New York during the bad old pre-Giuliani days of the 1990s. He told me the story of one of his interns who – back when car radios were a popular item to steal – had his window broken and his CD player lifted three or four times.

He finally gave up and put a sign in his window: “No stereo. He came out after a night shift to find the window broken anyway. “Get a stereo,” said the note inside.

Apocryphal? Maybe, although I know my uncle was looking to return to Los Angeles at the time, having had enough of life in New York. He eventually returned there, but not to Los Angeles proper.

That’s probably a good thing because, to hear actor Seth Rogen say it, breaking into your car is part of the fun of living in Los Angeles. Sometimes they even leave a knife behind, he said! It’s even better than a “get stereo” note!

In a Thanksgiving Eve Twitter thread that proved Hollywood celebrities inhabit a different solar system than ours, Rogen cast a shadow over an angry YouTuber at his car that had been broken into, saying, “It’s called live in a big city. “

It all started when vlogger and influencer Casey Neistat – who in all honesty isn’t Twitter’s William F. Buckley – described his car burglary: “So our cars were broken into this morning because Los Angeles is a city’s 3rd hole in the world riddled crime, but immense appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking @LAPDWestLA agents who not only arrested the mother, but they recovered all of our stolen goods.

Rogen – star of “Knocked Up,” “The Interview,” and just about any movie where they need a stoner guy who’ll act methodically – felt compelled to stand up for his beautiful town: “Dude Ive lived here for over 20 years. You crazy haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable there. It’s called living in a big city, ”Rogen tweeted.

“I can still be angry, can’t I?” feel so violated, ”Neistat replied.

“You may be angry, but I guess I don’t personally see my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or more times my car has been broken into,” Rogen tweeted .

“Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if this continues you might have a little treat. “

“I did not receive any treats. he just took the decorations for my daughter’s 7th birthday party and left bloody handprints. serious question; how did you break your car 15 times? Neistat said, to which Rogen replied that he “had lived in West Hollywood for 20 years and parked on the street.”

At this point, however, people weren’t as interested in the sub-Socratic dialogue between Neistat and Rogen and more curious as to why one megamillionaire was telling another person (who probably doesn’t lack money himself, but that’s not the point) to laugh at the theft as if it was a part of life in La-La Land.

“When people talk about celebrities out of touch with normal people, that’s what they’re talking about,” user @DBCWriter wrote.

“Defending the quality of life in your city by referring to the 15 burglaries on your car and the possibility that you could get a free gun left by a criminal, is not the defense you think it is,” he said. Writer and educator Joel Petlin tweeted. “No one should accept anarchy. Not celebrities like @Sethrogen or anyone.

The New Hampshire Libertarian Party, meanwhile, came up with a definition Rogen should know:

Lawyer Matt Bilinsky called it an “insufferable twit without any sense of reality or instinct for good faith.”

“Only a person of low character like you would smugly dismiss people’s (very valid) concerns about the current state of crime and public safety in Los Angeles,” Bilinsky said.

Rogen doesn’t seem to care about the self-destructiveness of it all: “A lot of people come up to me and talk shit on Twitter hoping that I engage with them publicly and pay them attention, but at the instead, I send them a DM and tell them to fuck off in private. It’s a lot more fun, ”he said. tweeted the day after kerfuffle. (He would have done this with Bilinsky; the lawyer posted screenshots MDs de Rogen saying “no idea who you are but I came across this and I kindly invite you to fuck yourself. Haha now I read your IG posts and see who you are.”)

There is a larger lesson here in addition to an object lesson about the dangers of using marijuana. Ever since he first appeared on the “Freaks and Geeks” TV show in 1999 at the age of 16, Rogen has been a well-paid cog of the Hollywood machine no matter how many times he’s been. left his car on the street to be broken into. in West Hollywood. Most of us wouldn’t be happy to take a knife out of the case.

Rogen is one of the lucky few who manage to isolate themselves from the realities of the city around them, either because they have the money to afford setbacks or the money to afford sufficient security. Unlike Tom Wolfe’s “Bonfire of the Vanities”, these Sherman McCoy do not go wrong and be suddenly struck by the grim realities that can happen to those who do not have the money to wall out against the world.

For those who don’t make millions in the entertainment industry, Los Angeles is an expensive city in an expensive state. When one of LA’s richest residents tells us that we should expect property crime to be part of the charm of “living in a big city,” it’s no wonder California residents are leaving. the state at a breakneck pace. For those who have yet to quit the Golden State, perhaps they should take Seth Rogen’s tweet as their own personal “get a stereo” note.