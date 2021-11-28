MICO entertainment platform enters Egyptian market





The MICO entertainment platform, the world’s most popular social entertainment platform, has launched its services in Egypt and the Middle East. The application has been in high demand among users as it offers various recreational activities that meet all needs in a manner consistent with the customs and traditions of the society. Mico is one of the most popular social apps in the world. It is an integrated entertainment platform that improves social communication between people around the world. The app allows you to post photos, funny moments, videos and live chats with friends. It is a product of Newborn Town, the world leader in social networks. It is an open and inclusive global social platform, bringing together a large number of talented presenters from over 100 different countries around the world. Currently, MICO ranks # 1 in the App Store in 71 countries and regions around the world, and it is among the top 10 social media apps downloaded from Google Play in 84 countries and regions. MICO has become one of the dominant social products in the world. According to App Annie in 2020, MICO entered the list of the 20 best-selling social media apps in the United States and also placed in the top 10 on the same list in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, in New Zealand, Canada and other Western countries. The success of this application would not have been achieved without the support of the parent company, MICO WORLD, which constantly plans to expand its business and penetrate a large number of markets around the world to provide an exceptional entertainment experience for users. It is reported that MICO WORLD was founded in 2014, headquartered in Beijing, has branches in Shenzhen and Hong Kong SAR, China, and was acquired by Newborn Town Inc. in 2020, which has more than 10 offices in abroad in Thailand, the United States, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan, etc. To date, the group has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. MICO WORLD is known for bringing together the elites in the application development and social media fields of many well-known companies across the world, and they have a deep technical build-up in the design and development of social entertainment products. MICO WORLD’s products have covered over 150 countries and regions around the world and gained over 100 million users, making it the world’s largest online social entertainment company. At the same time, MICO WORLD has cooperated with US tech giants such as Google and Facebook, to explore the innovative “video + e-commerce” mode with organizations such as JD.COM, Lazada and Huawei.





