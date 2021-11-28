Game of Thrones actor and grizzly Bart the Bear II is dead





Animal actor Bart the Bear II, who had more credits than many human actors including a stint in Game of Thrones, has died aged 21.

Animal actor Bart the Bear II, who boasts more credits than many human actors, including in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones – left us. He was 21 years old. Bart passed away peacefully at his Heber City, Utah home this month. The 635kg actor’s health had been declining for a year, New York Post‘s The Wrap reported. During his lifetime, Bart was featured in the movies Dr Dolittle 2, Almighty Evan and In nature among others, not to mention many roles in TV shows – including Game Of Thrones – and advertisements. More important than his prolific Hollywood career, however, was his role as an ambassador for the Vital Ground Foundation group focused on grizzly bear habitat conservation, the group’s co-founders wrote in their Bart obituary. “Bart has lived an exceedingly disproportionate life filled with the love and care of his longtime coaches and companions, Vital Ground co-founders Doug and Lynne Seus,” said an Instagram post commemorating the grizzly’s life. love. Whether his powerful presence captured you through film or in person, we are grateful for your connection to grizzly bears and for Bart’s life and legacy as a conservation ambassador for his wild cousins. “ Bart the Bear II grew up in the Wrangell Mountains of Alaska with his sister, Honey Bump. The couple were found starving and isolated after a bear biologist followed the tracks of a hunter’s boots to their den. The hunter had killed the couple’s mother, but the cubs managed to come to life after the Seus family took them in. Little Bart quickly grew beyond his nickname and became Bart the Bear II, named after Bart the Bear, the first grizzly the Seus family had welcomed, in 1977. Bart the Bear enjoyed an acting career of 23 years old, with credits including Legends of the Fall and White Fang (among 30 other titles) before passing away in 2000. “Bart the Bear II is survived by his wild sister Honey Bump, his friend Tank the Bear and his family,” the notice concludes before listing Bart’s human parents. “The Seus clan is forever honored and grateful to have shared our lives with this noble grizzly. Fly for free Beloved Giant. This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission

