“More Than Friends” actor Shin Ye-eun to appear in season 2 of hit drama “Yumis Cells”





Actor Shin Ye-eun will appear in the second season of the hit K-drama, Yumis cells.According to a report by South Korean media outlet Xportsnews, the More than friends star was cast as Yoo Da-eun in the upcoming second season of Yumi cells. The actor’s agency, npio Entertainment, confirmed the news, saying, “Shin Ye Eun will be making a special appearance as Da Eun in the second season of Yumis Cells.” Shin Ye-eun will make a special appearance inYumi cells 2 According to the report, Ye-eun’s character Yoo Da-eun is a part-time employee at the Tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) restaurant run by Yoo Babi, tried by GOT7’s Jinyoung. His character is described as someone who easily falls upside down. lover heels. Yumi’s cells is based on the webtoon super hit of the same title, which totals 3.4 billion views. The plot of the series revolves around an employee called Yumi and the various cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings, and actions. The K-drama features Kim Go-eun, Minho from SHINee, Jinyoung from GOT7, Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Yoo-bi, and Park Ji-hyun. In the first season of Yumi’s Cells, SHINeesMinhosappearance as Chae Woo Gi was also described as a “special appearance”, although he appeared in several episodes. Earlier it was confirmed that GOT7’s Jinyoung will join Kim Go Eun in season two of Yumi cells. This K-drama will also mark the on-screen reunion of Shin Ye Eun and Jinyoung. The duo were last seen together in He is psychometric, which is a fantasy thriller, mystery, and romantic comedy. In the series, Jinyoung played Lee Ahn, who is a man with psychometric abilities. He meets Yoon Jae In (Shin Ye-eun) who does his best to hide his painful secrets. The couple reunite to solve their mysterious paths and heal each other through their past, present and future to find the culprit. The new season of Yumis cellsis slated to air in the first half of 2022. Additionally, Yumi’s Cells’ webtoon, after the K-drama, will be produced as animation and music. Naver WEBTOON announced on November 10 that the webtoon will be transformed into an animated feature film. for a theatrical release and musical for the locals. (Image: Instagram / @ __ shinyeeun)

