Sweet potato pancakes are a healthy treat for Chanukah





For those who celebrate, Chanukah begins on Sunday at nightfall. This eight-day Jewish celebration includes nighttime menorah lights, special prayers, and fried foods. Following:The Greek Chicken Quinoa Bowl is an all-in-one healthy meal Following:Black beans, mixed rice with peppers, onions and garlic for a spicy Cuban taste Following:Air popcorn is the key ingredient in a snack that looks like a granola bar One of the traditional fried foods is potato pancakes called latkes. Today’s recipe takes this tradition of fried foods and adds a healthy twist. Potatoes of all kinds provide nutrients like potassium and fiber, but sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A, which is important for eye and bone health and protects against certain cancers like lung and prostate. Just one of today’s pancakes provides your recommended daily amount of vitamin A. To avoid too many calories, manage the amount of oil used when frying your potato cakes. Our recipe only requires one tablespoon per batch. Lightly brown the potatoes in a skillet until just crisp, then bake. Whether you call them latkes or pancakes, a version of these tasty little shredded potato patties can be part of holiday tables across cultures and traditions. Bethany Thayer is a Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist with Henry Ford Health System. For more recipes and health information visit henryford.com/blog and for any questions about today’s recipe, email [email protected] Sweet potato pancakes Makes: 12 servings (1 pancake each) / Preparation time: 30 minutes / Total time: 1 hour 3 cups peeled and grated sweet potatoes (about 2-3 medium) 1 onion, peeled, chopped 3 egg whites cup of breadcrumbs little spoon of salt teaspoon ground black pepper 2 tablespoons of canola oil Fat free sour cream (optional) Applesauce (optional) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the grated potatoes and chopped onion. Add egg whites, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper; stir to combine. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a large nonstick skillet set over medium heat. To make pancakes. Working in batches, use a 1/3 cup measure for each pancake, placing the mixture in the pan. If necessary, use additional oil for more pancakes. Cook, letting the patties lightly brown on one side, then turn them over. Once both sides of the pancake are lightly browned, transfer to the baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 15 minutes. Flip the pancakes and return to the oven for another 10 minutes. Transfer the pancakes to a serving platter and serve with fat-free sour cream or unsweetened applesauce. By Henry Ford LiveWell. Analysis by a pancake without sour cream or applesauce. 64calories(34% offat), 2.5 gramsfat(0 gramsBig sam, 0 gramtrans fat), 9 gramscarbohydrates, 2 gramsprotein, 150 mgsodium, 0 mgcholesterol, 17 mgcalcium, 1 gramfiber.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/dining/2021/11/27/sweet-potato-pancakes-healthful-treat-hanukkah/8753246002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos