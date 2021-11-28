Radhika Seth: I can’t control people’s reaction to my first show | Web series

Actress Radhika Seth says life hasn’t changed massively after making her acting debut with Call my agent: Bollywood but it changed anyway. She played the role of Nia, a girl who wants to enter the world of talent management in the web show.

There is a lot going on, it feels good. I wouldn’t say it’s a major change, but I guess I can finally call myself an actor, and I have something to refer to when people see my work. I have worked hard for so many years, she says.

The series is based on the French series of the same name. Reactions to Seth’s version have become polarized. On that subject, she says, it’s a remake, so I understand why people would have different opinions on it. There’s a lot of expectation from a remake, especially something that was as critically acclaimed as the original, I don’t think I can control the reactions. There will be someone who likes it, someone who doesn’t, they have every right to their opinion.

While newcomers typically want to debut a full-fledged film, the actor made his debut with a web show. Seth admits it wasn’t like she had a lot of choices at this point.

For a year and a half, no cinema has been opened. There was no option for me to make a movie, no movie was in progress, and everything that was was put aside or pushed. I don’t think I was free to wait long because I’m not from the industry, didn’t have the option or the privilege to choose what I want to do. This is something I auditioned for, she signs.