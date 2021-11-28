One review – The Hollywood Reporter

No contemporary artist has played such an important role in testing, torching and redefining the boundaries of American musical theater as Stephen Sondheim, who died early Friday at his Connecticut home at the age of 91. An unprecedented giant in the field, his influence has helped shape generations of songwriters and lyricists and will continue to do so, and his loss stings like few others.

We tend to think of our cultural heroes as immortal, and Sondheim was an undisputed genius who commanded divine respect. With news of his death continuing to flow, it’s hard to understand that we’ll never see again the wait to see a new Sondheim show for the first time.

But the continued vitality of his work – especially for an artist who had so assiduously avoided the mainstream – means Sondheim is destined to stay with us. He leaves an indelible cultural imprint that will continue to inspire investigation, reinterpretation and reinvention, just as he himself welcomed radical new interpretations of his musicals during his lifetime.

In the weeks surrounding Sondheim’s death, a major off-Broadway revival opened up of Assassins, his dark musical from 1990 about historical figures who assassinated or attempted to kill American presidents. Director Steven Spielberg & Screenwriter Tony Kushner’s Big Screen Remake West Side Story, the multiracial tale of New York street gangs from Romeo and Juliet for which Sondheim wrote the lyrics, opens December 10. And a reverse gender revival of Society, the 1970 musical that rejected the foamy conventions of romance to explore relationships and engagement with meteoric ambivalence, opens December 9 on Broadway, after being delayed a year and a half by the stopping the pandemic.

How many nineties working in the arts at any given time can claim this kind of cultural relevance?

Last week, Netflix premiered the film adaptation of To rent composer Jonathan Larson’s first autobiographical musical, Tic, Tic… Boom!, which features a playful appearance of Sondheim as the character, played by Bradley Whitford. This tribute is a testament to Sondheim’s massive influence on the late Larson and Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made his directorial debut with the film and never hesitated to acknowledge his debt to Sondheim. The master composer was known for his generosity in encouraging young musical theater artists, rewarding the mentorship he received in his early years from a family friend, Oscar Hammerstein II.

There was a moment in late 2019 when Sondheim suddenly seemed to be everywhere. Adam Driver girdled the burning emotional confession “Being Alive” from Society in Noah Baumbach’s non-musical drama Marriage story, while Scarlett Johansson led a trio on the same show’s “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” signaling her character’s emancipation from Driver’s.

At Greta Gerwig Lady Bird, the children of the theater auditioned for a Sondheim high school production We ride happily, the sad look of this 1981 reverse chronological show on the evolution of life and friendship strangely reflecting the groping steps towards growth and independence of the protagonist of Saoirse Ronan.

(This show’s commercially disastrous broadcast on Broadway is recounted in the formidable 2016 documentary, The best thing that could have happened, while a film version of Joyfully is in director Richard Linklater’s pipeline, to be shot, as Childhood, at intervals of more than a decade, allowing lead actors Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Blake Jenner to age with their characters.)

There was also Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston on The morning show, singing the tender duet “Not While I’m Around”, from Sondheim’s masterful 1979 saga of the barbershop obsession, revenge and bloody murder, Sweeney todd.

But more subtle references have also surfaced, such as Daniel Craig’s sleuth in Knives Out sing a few bars of “Losing My Mind”, the ghostly reassessment of Sondheim’s past in 1971, Follies. Perhaps that was writer-director Rian Johnson’s sneaky way of recognizing another all-star thriller, Sheila’s Last, a 1973 film co-written by Sondheim and Anthony Perkins that remains very enjoyable despite its failure at the time.

My first glimpse of Sondheim on stage dates back to 1984, when I first visited New York, Sunday in the park with George previewed with original stars Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters. This complex diptych on the difficult balance between life, art and commerce was still taking shape at the time. But like so many Sondheim musicals, it continued to resonate more deeply with each subsequent encounter, most recently the lovely Broadway revival in 2017 with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

The celestial choral number “Sunday”, which closes the first act of the show, is a delightful hymn to beauty, to nature, to art, to the capture of a moment in time; it might be the most exquisite song Sondheim has ever written. Hearing it makes you feel in the air. (“Sunday” also gets its own lovely riff in the Tic, Tic… Boom! movie, with a crowd of Broadway luminaries passing by.)

Sadness, regret, loneliness, and fear of change are themes that run through many of Sondheim’s greatest works, so it makes sense that they land differently at different ages.

This is certainly the case for me with the melancholy longing for Follies, whom I knew almost by heart in my twenties, when a friend was working as a wardrobe manager on the 1987 London production of Harold Prince, a frequent contributor to Sondheim. This access not only allowed me to see the show countless times during its broadcast, but also to meet legends such as Diana Rigg, Dolores Gray and the divinely eccentric Eartha Kitt. The latter succeeded Gray during the race as Carlotta, who performs the ultimate anthem of showbiz survivors, “I’m Still Here”.

My fond memories of that time did not prepare me for the show’s emotional punch when it returned to Broadway in 2011, with Peters, the late great Jan Maxwell and Danny Burstein plumbing shattering depths as their characters contemplated the choices made and routes not traveled.

I have met Sondheim several times during my years as chief theater critic first for Variety and then for Hollywood journalist. He was, unsurprisingly, as brilliant and demanding a conversationalist as he was an artist.

During a dinner at the Museum of Modern Art to mark a mini-season of films he programmed there, we separated the pros and cons of a 2004 Broadway revival. Pacific openings. Perhaps his most daringly non-commercial musical, it reflects on the westernization of 19th century Japan from a Japanese perspective and contains a song that Sondheim often chose as his favorite, “Someone in a Tree.” . In this virtuoso feat of concentrated narrative, the same incident is told by three different characters with contrasting points of view. The chorus, “I Was Younger Then,” again illustrates the endless nuances that Sondheim brings in so many musicals to the universally human process of looking back.

Pacific openings was relaunched in New York City in a gorgeous off-Broadway production in 2017. While he often scrambles for supremacy in my mind with Sweeney todd, most of the time, I would call it my favorite Sondheim show. The original 1976 production of Kabuki-style Prince was a lavish Broadway failure, closing after just six months. Fortunately, it was shot for Japanese television, and this blank recording remains a singularly thrilling experience.

Of the many times I have seen Sondheim in New York over the past two decades, I will choose to remember him not in the audience taking a surgical eye at his own work, but hopping to his feet to applaud the creation. from an upcoming composer, like Miranda, or other veterans, like John Kander and Fred Ebb.

There are pros and cons to most film versions of Sondheim’s shows, the weak point being one of Prince’s few forays behind the camera with the disastrous 1977 adaptation of A little night music. This waltz-worthy reverie of lost loves and past time sacrificed much of its delicacy and sophistication in a stubborn film that wasn’t helped by a misinterpretation of Elizabeth. Taylor in the lead.

Other films like that of Tim Burton Sweeney todd, by Rob Marshall In the woods and that of Mervyn LeRoy Gypsy, for which Sondheim wrote only lyrics, have both admirers and detractors. Perhaps the most unanimously beloved of them is the original 1961 film by West Side Story, co-directed by Robert Wise and choreographer Jerome Robbins. It gives Spielberg some great dancing shoes to fill in, especially now that the new film will have the added weight of commemorating a great artist so recently lost to us.

If you are new to Sondheim and want to experience it at its best in an easy-to-access format, I warmly recommend the 1982 television performance of Sweeney todd on her first nationwide tour, staged for the stage by Prince and starring Angela Lansbury and George Hearn. In terms of wit, puns, devilishly intelligent rhymes, and vigorously imaginative musical storytelling, there is nothing quite like it. The duet between the title demon barber and his murderous accomplice Mrs. Lovett, “A Little Priest” is by far the funniest and smartest song ever written about serving human flesh in pies.

But whether it’s in a recording or on a movie, you can’t go wrong with a Sondheim. This includes his more difficult works, like the 1994 opera tale about the manipulative romantic obsession, Passion, or even his latest musical to produce, the flawed but compelling saga of two entrepreneurial brothers in early 20th century America, Road Show, who performed off Broadway in 2008.

This magnificent Sondheim performer, Elaine Stritch, perhaps best summed up my feelings. During an interview for The Los Angeles Times which had continued into a long, discursive conversation about her mortification when she kept saying lines in the Broadway revival in 2009 A little night music, she shook her head with a mixture of fear and reverence and said, “It’s fucking Sondheim, for goodness sake!”