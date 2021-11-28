Entertainment
Annual Pulaskis Memorial Tree Ceremony returns Sunday, December 5 | Arts and entertainment
PULASKI Charlotte DeGaetano once again this year organized the annual Tree of Memory ceremony in the park, as she has done for many years in memory of those who have passed away.
It will take place from the lighting of the tree at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, during Light Up Pulaski, on the first Sunday of December, as always.
Were trying to get it back as big as before, she said recently, but with COVID they were really limited. We can’t go for a drive, but I can have live music at the Memory Tree which is good.
This year Shell has programs that it can pass on to people. Last year, she was not allowed to do this.
People submit the names of those they would like to commemorate with a donation, and so far this year she has raised $ 3,000.
I hope I will break last year’s record, she said. I don’t really know if it’s gonna happen, but whatever I’m happy for. You can donate as much as you want. Last year was my best, biggest year ever. I was really surprised because of the pandemic and a lot of people were not working. I didn’t think I would get much, but it was amazing. It really was.
All the money collected goes to local pantries.
Currently, she writes all the names of those who are remembered on a large sign, by hand, all in alphabetical order. Last year’s brand had over 700 names. Every year she starts over with a new sign.
A prayer will be led by Reverend Missy McCarthy of Pulaski Methodist Church.
Charlotte created a brochure with some of her thoughts on the ceremony. Here is what she wrote:
The holiday season is a happy time for most of us, but people who have lost someone who has played a vital role in their life may dread the approach of the season, instead of anticipating happiness. and joy, they experience pain.
This is how I felt in 1991, when my father, Charles Summerville Sr. passed away and my sister Carol Clark, was killed in a car crash. My Christmas spirit was gone. I didn’t decorate, didn’t want a Christmas tree, and hardly anyone received any gifts. I just wasn’t into the shopping.
Christmas has always been special to me because we became parents on December 17, 1965, when we adopted our son, Michael.
Due to my loss, I volunteered to be in charge of the Memory Tree. This project has helped me tremendously with my grief over the past 29 years.
Light up Pulaski on Sunday, December 5, 2021 and the Memory Tree will be lit at 4 p.m. Readings will be taken.
All funds raised are distributed to local pantries. Last year $ 5,827 was raised and 758 loved ones remembered. It is a good way to remember your loved ones who passed away during the Christmas season.
I am very grateful for everyone’s generosity.
Hope to see you all at the tree light!
Donations can be sent to: Charlotte DeGaetano, 424 Albion Cross Rd., Pulaski, NY 13142.
