David Ginola wants to be an actor after passing Im A Celebrity and has already been offered leading roles

IM A Celebs David Ginola could stay on our screens long after the ITV show ends – he wants to star in movies.

And the pin-up footballer says he’s already had offers and thinks Brad Pitt and Kevin Costner are the stars most suited to his acting style …

3 David Ginola plans to stay on screen after I’m A Celebrity Credit: PA

Ginola, 54, said: I think I could be successful as an actor because I always put myself in someone else’s shoes and that’s it, playing the part, seeing a part with different eyes.

I happen to have been approached before to act in films.

Explaining the kind of role he wanted, the handsome Frenchman added: I would never play the part of someone whose character is the opposite of mine.

“I would have to be close to the role to get into it. I pretty much imagine myself in movies like Dances With Wolves with Kevin Coster, or Legends of the Fall with Brad Pitt.

“If I wanted to be an actor, I would be able to try.

David exposes his ambition in his memoir La Magnifique.

Earlier this week we recounted how the former Newcastle and Spurs footballer – tipped to go all the way on the ITV show – became so obsessed with her first teacher that she had to call her parents.

The pin-up soccer hinted that her former teacher may have felt the same, but was taken aback by the schoolchildren’s infatuation.

In another section, he recounted how he fell in love with a Belgian girl called Gaetane while on vacation in France at the age of 15.

The pair ended up getting soaked, but Ginola said things didn’t end well.

Read our live blog I’m A Celeb 2021 for the latest updates

“It was like a scene from Here to Eternity,” he said. “We were driving on the beach and the waves were rushing around us. But I was so cold that when it came to trying to make love to her, I couldn’t.

“I was a total flop if you know what I mean! I almost lost my virginity but I was beaten by the cold – which proves that your first time isn’t perfect. gave up and went back to join our friends. “

It didn’t take long for him to recover from the incident he wrote about in his book The Magnificent.

He then dated a series of glamorous women in a career that saw him attracting legions of female fans across the country.

3 The footballer’s model looks have stood the test of time Credit: Getty

3 The actor is a favorite to win I’m A Celebrity Credit: Rex

Frankie Bridge risks upsetting husband Wayne as she reveals secret crush on topless David Ginola in I’m A Celebrity