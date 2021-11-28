Entertainment
David Ginola wants to be an actor after passing Im A Celebrity and has already been offered leading roles
IM A Celebs David Ginola could stay on our screens long after the ITV show ends – he wants to star in movies.
And the pin-up footballer says he’s already had offers and thinks Brad Pitt and Kevin Costner are the stars most suited to his acting style …
Ginola, 54, said: I think I could be successful as an actor because I always put myself in someone else’s shoes and that’s it, playing the part, seeing a part with different eyes.
I happen to have been approached before to act in films.
Explaining the kind of role he wanted, the handsome Frenchman added: I would never play the part of someone whose character is the opposite of mine.
“I would have to be close to the role to get into it. I pretty much imagine myself in movies like Dances With Wolves with Kevin Coster, or Legends of the Fall with Brad Pitt.
“If I wanted to be an actor, I would be able to try.
David exposes his ambition in his memoir La Magnifique.
Earlier this week we recounted how the former Newcastle and Spurs footballer – tipped to go all the way on the ITV show – became so obsessed with her first teacher that she had to call her parents.
The pin-up soccer hinted that her former teacher may have felt the same, but was taken aback by the schoolchildren’s infatuation.
In another section, he recounted how he fell in love with a Belgian girl called Gaetane while on vacation in France at the age of 15.
The pair ended up getting soaked, but Ginola said things didn’t end well.
Read our live blog I’m A Celeb 2021 for the latest updates
“It was like a scene from Here to Eternity,” he said. “We were driving on the beach and the waves were rushing around us. But I was so cold that when it came to trying to make love to her, I couldn’t.
“I was a total flop if you know what I mean! I almost lost my virginity but I was beaten by the cold – which proves that your first time isn’t perfect. gave up and went back to join our friends. “
It didn’t take long for him to recover from the incident he wrote about in his book The Magnificent.
He then dated a series of glamorous women in a career that saw him attracting legions of female fans across the country.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/tv/4155267/david-ginola-actor-im-a-celebrity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]