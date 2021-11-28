NBA COVID-19 controversies: Ball or Fall

Photo: NBA COVID-19 controversies

The National Basketball Association, NBA, is one of the richest and oldest sports organizations in the world, raising some of the greatest athletes known today. Formed in 1946 in New York, New York, it was originally known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA), with regular seasons running from October through April. They originally had 82 games each season, with the playoffs running until June. There are now 30 teams, 29 from the United States and 1 from Canada, with their 2020 athletes being among the highest paid athletes in the world if you count by the average annual salary of each player.

With multiple partnerships with large networks such as ABC / ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and more, their global fame and recognition is well deserved. Most impressive is their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the extenuating circumstances and the millions of dollars lost during the break they took at the start of the virus, they have found a way to play the season. Their impressive adaptability as players and as companies is the reason the league has been able to stay afloat during the 2019-20 season.

Since March 2020, the NBA has made some bold decisions and put in place good public health measures before our political leaders, Bharti, said an NBA partner. The early cancellation of the games was an important and essential part of public health messages regarding the severity of this pandemic.

NBA approach to the COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA bubble was created on the grounds of Disneyworld in Miami, and as the name suggests, it was a closed environment where all the teams that stayed part of the season were able to train, play and compete against each other. others. While odd at first, it worked miraculously, with hardly any Bubble participants contracting COVID-19. They were testing daily, they were prohibited from leaving the premises, and while this was mentally exhausting and meant spending more time away from family, it led to the eventual Bubble championship game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks brought it home, winning an odd year of basketball and wearing that coat with all of their accomplishments of the season.

Adam Silver, the fifth and current NBA commissioner said the losses were crushing, with the league falling $ 1.5 billion below the revenue projections they hoped for last season. However, the league is still confident in its capabilities and has adapted its business model to accommodate the new COVID restrictions. This includes the requirement of vaccines for those attending matches in arenas, which has generated controversy but is deemed necessary in order to have fully safe and functional arenas.

The advantage of the warrant is that our officials do commercial flights. They have families they come back to. We are engaged in the basketball business. We are in intimate environments with our players. We recognize the importance of the vaccine. I think this will all work at all levels in all leagues. “

Unfortunately, this means that the revenues generated by the stadiums also decreased, resulting in a significant reduction in the workforce, including the layoff of employees in the commercial sector who worked in the sale of tickets and the presentation of matches.

Players, staff, coaches and leagues New business model

The players themselves also travel to different stadiums, which had been completely stopped during the bubble. They have now had to adapt to completely mask themselves when entering, training or even sitting on the sidelines between quarters or during timeouts. Fortunately, most are keen to help with the new rules and implemented for the sake of the sport and the safety of their fans, friends and family.

Unfortunately, this easy compliance hasn’t spread to all players, and it has created a lot of problems and controversies within the NBA. Now 95% of the league has been vaccinated but those who haven’t created whispers among the league. The NBA does not require mandatory vaccination, but many states where the main teams are stationed require their citizens to be vaccinated.

One of these exemptions was Kyrie Irving, who is the Brooklyn Nets playmaker. He has chosen to remain unvaccinated by saying that he is neither pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine, just that he considers his decisions and their implications very carefully. He is now prohibited from playing with the Nets until he complies with New York’s vaccination mandate, which requires vaccination no matter what. Irving says he’s not angry with New York, the Nets organization, his teammates or the NBA, just that he wants to protect people and respect the decisions of others and hopes they can respect his as well. position.

Irving’s financial losses are astronomical but he claims he’s going to continue to stay fit, be ready to play, be ready to play with my teammates and be a part of it. It is not a political thing; it’s not about the NBA, or any organization. It’s about my life and what I choose to do.

Declining Decisions and Careers: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal and more

If Irving continues to sit and not play the games on his home turf or on the road, he will lose over $ 17 million and the possibility of an extended contract with Brooklyn that could earn him $ 187 million. His frustration was palpable on Instagram live where he advertiseddressed a lot of rumors and comments from fans and enemies. He claimed he would not end his career like this, despite the unfortunate and unfair circumstances

No, I am not retiring. And no, I’m not going to quit this game like that. There is still so much work to be done. “

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards is on the same boat as Irving, claiming he is not vaccinated for personal reasons despite the pressure placed on him. It’s a tough decision and climate for many players who choose to go unvaccinated and also for teammates who now have to deal with the sudden loss of some of their best on the pitch.

But, in the NBA way, everyone is respectful of the decisions made and that is the most admirable part of all this experience and politics going on behind the scenes. Hopefully as time goes by and the stakes of the game also increase, players can make the decisions that benefit them the most. and their teams, keeping the safety of those involved while maintaining the excitement and thrill of playing for one of the world’s most renowned leagues.

By Mireille Karadanaian

