California sees increase in flash mob thefts, press team guard killed

A recent increase in flash mob thefts in California criticized by police and retailers recently claimed the life of a security officer from a news team covering a similar incident in Oakland.

“We are devastated by the loss of the security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest condolences go to Kevin’s wife, children, family and all of his friends and colleagues, the vice -Chairman and CEO of KRON-TV, Jim Rose, said in a statement on Saturday.

The former policeman was an armed guard for the Star Protection Agency and provided security for many reporters in the area. He was shot in the abdomen during an attempted theft of KRON-TV Bay Network camera equipment near downtown Oakland on Wednesday, police said.

The news team was covering a recent theft in which a group of thieves broke into and robbed a clothing store. A reward of $ 32,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Nishita.

“This senseless loss of life is due to another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help arrest those responsible so that they can be brought to justice for this terrible tragedy.” Rose said.

The region has been hit by organized retail robberies in which gangs of thieves, some carrying pliers and hammers, break into high-end stores and snatch goods before the online frenzy before Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The thefts are believed to be part of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit people to steal goods from stores across the country and then sell them online. Experts and law enforcement officials say thefts increase as the holiday shopping season kicks off.

Similar thefts have been reported in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. At least eight thieves stormed a Home Depot store in Lakewood on Black Friday and grabbed hammers, pliers and sledgehammers from the tool section before rushing into a getaway vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department said from Los Angeles County.

Four people believed to have participated in the Home Depot robbery were later arrested in Beverly Hills after officers stopped two cars that were part of a caravan of vehicles traveling through the city’s business district, Lt. Giovanni Trejo font. A passer-by called police after seeing that some of the vehicles did not display license plates, he said.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Police have arrested three people on suspicion of storming a designer clothing store in Melrose Place after stopping a vehicle and seeing clothing in plain view, the LAPD officer said. Mike Lopez. He said more than 10 people ransacked another store on La Brea Avenue.

A security guard was attacked with bear spray on Wednesday evening as several people entered the Nordstrom store at Westfield Topanga & the Village shopping center in Canoga Park, grabbed goods and fled, according to the police department. of Los Angeles. Police are investigating a similar incident the same night in which groups hit several Beverly Center stores in the Beverly Grove neighborhood.

The thefts came two days after an organized group broke into a Nordstrom in the Grove Shopping Center, smashing a window and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise, police said.

Last Friday, a massive explosion hit luxury stores in Union Square in San Francisco, police said. And the following night, in a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek in the East Bay, some 80 people jumped out of a bundle of cars just before closing and swarmed the aisles of stores, many fleeing with merchandise. Two employees were assaulted, one with pepper spray.

Then, shortly after midnight last Sunday, suspects used a sledgehammer to smash the windows of a Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, police said, but patrol cars arrived to scare off thieves before they can get inside.

San Francisco Police said additional officers would be placed in exclusive shopping areas to prevent crowds from overwhelming store security, as happened last week. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the California Highway Patrol has also stepped up its patrols across the state.

Near Chicago, also affected by a series of similar thefts, a gang of 14 crooks broke into a Louis Vuitton store in suburban Oak Brook, snatching more than $ 100,000 worth of luxury bags and clothing. This was the third such attack on a Chicago-area Vuitton store in a month.

Retailers across the country are taking precautions and taking precautions against possible imitation hits, as the size of the robbery gangs and their ability to secretly plan have made them nearly impossible to stop.

Flash mob thefts, also dubbed “flash robs,” have been around for years, but accelerated in 2021, plaguing owners of small pharmacies, mid-level clothing store chains and high-end luxury goods.

But the size and speed of Nordstrom’s attack on Walnut Creek stunned many. “I wouldn’t even call it organized crime, it was domestic terrorism,” Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retailers Association, told Fox40 television in Sacramento.

Jeffrey Ian Ross, a criminologist at the University of Baltimore, said there was no indication that overall retail theft in the country had increased significantly. But he said the dissemination of footage of the heists to media and social media may have inspired others to copy them.

“It’s cheeky, it’s graphic,” he said.

Ross said police, already burdened with increasing cases of murder and other violent crimes, “simply cannot keep up” with the volume of stolen goods and the people who resell them.

What has remained unclear are the links, if any, between the multiple group flights in the San Francisco area, how participants communicate and coordinate with each other, and how any organized fencing operation might work.

Only three people have been confirmed arrested in the Walnut Creek robbery, of the roughly 80-plus people who participated.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday announced felony charges against nine people in store thefts, including the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square.

Michelin, however, said California may need stricter laws against this type of crime, where social media appears to be used to coordinate perpetrators.

“We’re going to have these uncomfortable conversations and take a look at some of the laws that are in place,” she told Fox40. “Obviously, they’re not working. “