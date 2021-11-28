Top Middle Eastern Actors Play Plum in “Daughters of Abdul-Rahman”





One of three Arabic-language films in the Cairo Film Festival’s international competition, the feminist comedy-drama “Daughters of Abdul-Rahman” shows how Jordanian women put traditional expectations of their patriarchal society ahead of their own desires. and the resulting collateral damage. After a world premiere in Egypt, director-writer-producer Zaid Abu Hamdan’s debut feature will head to the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia. The inspiration for the plot came from the multi-hyphen’s own mother, as he realized that she had been unable to fulfill her private aspirations. He says, “Having to be the perfect older sister, then a young wife living up to the social standards expected of her, then a mother of four boys, it all seemed to put her personal plans on hold. Finally, Abu Hamdan sent 300 surveys to Jordanian women from different religious, educational and socio-economic backgrounds. What came back was so unsettling that it caused him to reassess the homeland he loved and took for granted. He said, “So many women fantasized about screaming their truth and screaming their anger.” The casting of the four sisters halfway away from the title took longer than Abu Hamdan had imagined. He wanted them to be believable as parents and to display family chemistry. The first to sign was international star of Jordanian origin Saba Mubarek. She took on the roles of executive producer and Amaal, the more conservative of the sisters. Abu Hamdan recalls: “It was a tough decision as I wrote that Amaal was a ‘typical’ overweight housewife and her face is almost completely covered in many scenes in the film. Saba has a beautiful figure and a well-known face… she’s the sexy diva! After several discussions, something in my stomach told me that her eyes alone were strong and expressive enough that she could give me that magic behind the burqa, and she did. While writing the screenplay, Abu Hamdan kept thinking of the Kuwaiti-born and Syria-trained actress Farah Bseiso as the eldest sibling Zainab. But as he prepared for production, he couldn’t locate her. He says, “She had left her long and successful career and moved to the United States with her family.” In the meantime, he chose Palestinian citizen of Israel Hannan Hillo as the sexy sister Samah. He says, “She had a hippie vibe when I saw her audition tape, yet she just had my character’s soul somewhere in there.” After Hillo joined the cast, Abu Hamdan located Bseiso, but she had no plans to leave retirement. Nonetheless, she promised to read the script and send comments. Abu Hamdan said, “Three days later, Farah sent an email saying that Zainab is the role that will be his return. I was on the moon! This email is printed on A3 paper above my desk. Finding the youngest girl, Khitam, marked the last piece of the puzzle. After watching an audition of Mariam Basha, known for the Oscar nominated Palestinian short film “The Present”, Abu Hamdan knew: “Bingo! I have Abdul-Rahman’s daughters. Abu Hamdan’s directorial career has included shorts, “Sesame Street” episodes, sports broadcasts and other forms of content, but he is content with his current niche. He says, “My last job was MAC Cosmetic’s Ramadan miniseries ‘Qata’ef’, featured in Vogue Arabia, which featured five beautiful women. What I realized was that I was turned on by standalone female characters with a distinct point of view and that working with actresses [is] a challenge that I love. His next feature film, currently in development, also centers on a woman, but of a very different kind.

