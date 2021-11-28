Former yakuza, current pastor, analyzes 10 Hollywood scenes from yakuza for realism





Former yakuza and current pastor Tatsuya Shindo analyzes 10 performances of yakuza in film and television and rates them for their accuracy.

Tatsuya Shindo, current pastor and 15-year-old former yakuza, analyzed and rated the realism of some representations of yakuza in 10 movies and TV shows. The Yakuza are members of an organized crime syndicate that originated in Japan, with the English equivalent of the word yakuza be a “gangster” or someone who is involved in a mafia organization. Before becoming a pastor at Tsumitomo Church, Shindo was sentenced seven times and was imprisoned three times. Now he is an advocate and support system for others recently released from prison. Talking to Initiated, he was asked to watch 10 clips and rate the accuracy of representations of yakuza across film and television, including films likeKill Bill: Vol. 1 and Avengers: Endgame.

RELATED: Kill Bill 3: Tarantino Doesn’t Say No to Uma Thurman Franchise Chapter Three The first clip dates from 2003 Kill Bill: Vol 1, when Lucy Liu’s O-Ren Ishii (Cottonmouth), attends a meeting of key yakuza leaders. During the now iconic scene, Cottonmouth is berated not only for being a woman, but also for being Japanese, Chinese and American. “It doesn’t matter your nationality or your skin color. The oppressed and ostracized people in Japanese society have come to live in the yakuza world. This is the background,” Shindo explained. “So it doesn’t matter if you are Chinese or any other nationality.” Regarding Cottonmouth, then chopping off the head of one of the main members, Shindo clarified that even if there would be infighting between gangs or “family members”, no one would ever be “killed in the process. of a reunion of the main members like this ”, and one would not“ suddenly ”kill a member of his own family. Kill Bill: Vol. 1received a score of five out of 10 for accuracy. For other films, like The foreigner As of 2018 with Jared Leto, Shindoga gave the film an eight out of 10, while Avengers: Endgame (2019), received a firm “zero” for realism, notably due to the use of a sword during the fight between the yakuza and Hawkeye / Ronin. “There was no sword fighting like this. Nowadays it’s pistols,” Shindo said. RELATED: Princess Yakuza Misses Chance To Be A One-Time Action Movie With A Distinct Style Other films like A family (2020) received a seven, whileDeadpool 2 (2018) received a “minus five” for the public baths scene. Shindo noted that not only was the bath itself inaccurate, but also taking a sword into the bath would ruin the weapon.Archer Season 5, Episode 3 received a five out of 10;Honorary cemetery (2002), a film about a real-life yakuza named Rikio Ishikawa, who committed suicide after jumping from the roof of Fuchu Prison, received a rating of six; Minbo (1992) was ranked two; and Sonatine (1993) was ranked three. The highest ranked film for Shindo wasBattles without honor and humanity (1973), a popular Japanese film about the end of World War II, which he gave a nine out of ten. “This movie is basically the story of a real yakuza figure. I saw this movie as a kid and became a yakuza because of it,” he said. “The social need of prisons is to rehabilitate those who are ‘criminals’. I am working to serve this rehabilitation. As you have seen, I have a missing pinky finger. I have tattoos. Even so, people like me can become decent, ”Shindo said. “This way I want to make Japan a better place.” KEEP READING: Quentin Tarantino Sued By Miramax For Pulp Fiction NFTs Source: Initiated Spider-Man: Tobey Maguires’ cafeteria scene has an epic origin

About the Author Emilie Zogbi

(625 published articles)

Emily Zogbi is a writer from New York and an editor at CBR. Despite having a Masters of Fine Arts in Poetry, Emily mostly enjoys talking at length about the MCU and why the 2009 Wonder Woman animated film is the best. She would have liked to be a dancer. You can follow Emily on Twitter at @emilyrosezombie. More Emily Zogbi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/yakuza-pastor-analyzes-hollywood-scenes-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos