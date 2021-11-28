Last Word Features: 2021 Holiday Albums Guide

Norah Jones I Dream of Christmas cover

Headliners

Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes Clarksons’ second holiday album opens with an actual Merry Christmas Baby show (one of Clarkson’s seven co-written on the album, not the familiar R&B standard) that disguises prickly emotions in a richly moving melody that shows why the singing of Clarksons won over all the judges. years ago on American Idol. The song signals that When Christmas Comes Around is anything but the typical holiday album. Clarkson joked that it was a breakup holiday album (she, of course, recently went through a high-profile divorce), and that describes songs like Christmas Isnt Canceled (Just You) or The Great more serious ballad Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know) two of the other strong originals of the album. But Clarkson also includes familiar upbeat tracks, such as Rockin Around The Christmas Tree, Santa Baby, and Jingle Bell Rock. Whatever the songs, they often come with full orchestration and lots of studio finishing, but don’t sound overproduced. Now, with two stellar holiday albums under his belt, fans will be ready whenever another Clarkson Christmas album reappears.

Pistol Annies: Vacation Hell Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley left their mark on the holidays with their distinctive blend of country, rock, soul and even a bit of gospel. Ten of the 13 songs on Hell of a Holiday are originals, which in itself gives the album its own musical character. And sure enough, the Pistol Annies bring the nerve and humor that helped define their three excellent non-holiday albums, but there’s also tenderness and emotional depth to songs like The Only Thing I Wanted and Believing. .

Norah Jones: I dream of Christmas Jones’ first vacation foray is the relaxed effort one would expect. But that doesn’t mean it’s boring. On White Christmas, for example, his playful piano parts added sparkle to the song. And while Jones slows down the already ambiguous tempo of Christmas Dont Be Late (yes, the song by Alvin and the Chipmunks), she gives the song some punch with some rather daring horn parts. In addition to those familiar tunes, I Dream of Christmas features five originals, and they provide some highlights on this warmer winter from a holiday album.

The best

Morgan James: a very magnetic Christmas Originals like I Wanna Know and Long As I Got You stand out, but James also absolutely transforms Do You Hear What I Hear, O Holy Night and other standards into his signature bluesy and soulful sound with a jazzy swing. And oh yeah, she sings the hell of these songs. This is my choice for the best Christmas 2021 album.

Amanda Shires: for Christmas The talented songwriter / violinist delivers one of the best holiday albums of the year. For Christmas encompasses pop, soul, rock and folk with effortlessly original (mostly) melodic tunes and creative subject matter (Gone For Christmas and A Real Tree This Year are prime examples).

Paul Kelly: Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train Most ambitious holiday album of the year belongs to accomplished songwriter Paul Kelly, who has collected 22 songs across centuries and countries, some familiar, others obscure, to create a holiday album charming, reverent to irreverent, very diverse and entertaining.

Other worthy versions

Josh Turner: King Size Feeder Turner keeps the country going, while being very creative with song arrangements on King Size Manger. A prime example is Angels We Have Heard On High, with its surprisingly propulsive backbeat and dashing guitars.

G. Love: coming home for Christmas Love brings her unique blend of blues, rap, soul and rock to 10 original holiday songs that create a good times vibe on this refreshing holiday album.

Golden Whistling Messenger: Come all, faithful Singer / songwriter MC Taylor has created an inventive, introspective and moving, folk-centric holiday album that features three beautiful original songs, three reimagined standards, and covers inspired by songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Spiritualized and Woody Guthrie.

Brian Fallon: Divine Night The frontman of Gaslight Anthem is thrifty and largely acoustic as he effectively reshapes a set of well-chosen Christmas religious norms to fit into an intimate setting that feels authentic and emotional.

Brett Eldredge: Mr. Christmas The highlight of Eldredges’ second Christmas album is the title track, an original that starts off slender and turns into a jazzy game. He’s sticking to the big band formula of his first vacation offering, Glow of 2016, and with a few clever arrangements and his warm baritone, Eldredge could give Michael Buble a run for his money as the leading crooner’s band. Christmas Sinatra-esque.

Steve Wariner: It feels like Christmas The country songwriters’ new holiday album is largely a low-key and highly successful affair, as its version of Silent Night, the rustic original Christmas In Your Arms, and the instrumental version of It Came Upon A Midnight Clear show that Wariner only needs his acoustic guitar to sing a song.

Steve Perry: The Season Perrys’ voice sounds a bit more gritty in The Season than during his days with Journey, as he sings eight Christmas classics. But it’s the added backing vocals on Ill Be Home For Christmas, the Motown-ish treatment of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, and the playful rework of Silver Bells that elevate this album.

New glory found: December here The veteran group is putting merry hooks into the season with 10 originals that provide a humorous and flirty take on the Christmas holidays. The songs lean more towards the pop side of New Found Glory’s pop-punk sound, but they are very energetic and catchy.

Paul Gilbert: TWAS Guitar and rock fans will find what they are looking for in TWAS, as Gilbert shows off his considerable playing skills on 11 Christmas standards and two original songs.

Vitamin String Quartet: Feels Like Christmas Fancy a little classic looking to the future? There’s a lot to love about VSQ’s instrumental holiday album, It Feels Like Christmas.

Kat Edmonson: Holiday Swingin (A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol. 1) With these jazzy piano-based arrangements, Edmonson brings a lot of swing and pizzazz to this collection of holiday standards. That said, her vocal mouse melody might not be for everyone.

Orleans: the new star is shining The band famous for songs like Dance With Me and Still The One bring their familiar, folk-tinged and harmony-laden pop to a set of quirky and engaging holiday songs and a couple of covers.

Jose James: Merry Christmas from Jose James The young, genre-mixing artist takes inspiration from his 1950s jazz influences on his Christmas debut album to create easy and enjoyable (but not exceptional) interpretations of classics complemented by a pair of decent originals.

We Banjo 3: A Wonderful Winter The string band from Ireland make their way through a mix of holiday standards (they agree) and originals (they are better, with Christmas in prison winning this year’s award for the holiday topic on more creative).

Tyler Shaw: A Tyler Shaw Christmas The Canadian pop singers’ holiday album features a standout original, Christmas In Your Eyes (and a few other enjoyable originals), while also bringing a touch of flair to the standards he chose for this release.

Alejandro Fuentes: A moving Christmas More pop than soul, it’s a dynamic and enjoyable vacation effort.

I missed the cut

Here are a few other albums that, while not total failures, don’t ring the bells: Steve Holy: A Christmas To Remember; Brett Young: Brett Young and Friends Sing Christmas Classics; Pentatonix: evergreen; Manchester Orchestra: Christmas Songs Vol. 1.