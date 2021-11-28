Gain Beshoy Mehany Actor Reveals Social Media Secrets That Will Boost Your Hollywood Career

29-year-old actor / influencer Beshoy Mehany, who starred in Gain $ 40 Million in 2022 and entertained millions with his prank videos, knows how important he is to actors in engage with the online community. Hollywood is a tough industry to break into, he says. Getting noticed by a studio or agent often comes down to how you use social media to promote yourself.

It is essential that you increase the number of your subscribers online, as this can help you secure a role over another actor with a smaller subscriber count. With that in mind, Beshoy offered to give actors the secrets to his own hit Instagram page, where he engages with his followers every day through fun and compelling posts.

First of all, it’s crucial that you have a strategy for how you’ll use social media to achieve specific results, begins Beshoy. I’ve seen some of my very talented peers open up an Instagram or Twitter account and get started. The problem is, they post great photos that ultimately don’t help.

They work hard to create content, but what does it represent? Sooner or later they look around and realize that they haven’t achieved the results they hoped for. In my case, I knew I wanted a solid platform that would allow me to post my prank videos and interact with my followers at the same time. Instagram was the perfect choice, and because I thought ahead, I knew where I was going with Instagram and was able to cultivate the strong following I have today.

Beshoy goes on to say that posting regularly and consistently will maximize actors’ online presence. To gain followers, I recommend being predictable in your posting schedule, he says. You might like social media like me, but it actually looks a lot like a job. Whether you’re sick, tired, busy, or something else, you should always post when your followers expect it.

When you fall because something major is happening in your life, you lose people. To accomplish my own posting schedule, I wake up quite early in the morning and often get up late to create more posts. Everything is done to keep subscribers engaged, which can be a big boost to an actor’s chances of landing a role. Remember: the person who sees your posts could be the one who can open doors for you.

Beshoy strongly believes in authenticity. People can smell the fake from a mile away, he believes. From the comments of my followers, I have come to believe that they really enjoy seeing you as a real person and not just a picture. Let out your sense of humor. Show your wacky side! On my Instagram page, of course, I have my prank videos, but also candid photos that show me relaxing in New Jersey or meeting random people on the street.

Try to show that you are a three-dimensional person and not just an actor who wants to get attention. This way you can connect more with your subscribers.

While it’s important to have varied content, don’t forget to make it interesting, says Beshoy. You might only have 30 seconds to capture someone’s interest and make them a follower of your page.

What will you post that is so captivating that they have to come back again and again? I decided to post prank videos because people love to laugh. They’re also short and are the perfect way for someone to take a quick break from the stress of the day. What can you post that will be eye-catching and memorable?

Ultimately, Beshoy believes the secret behind an actor’s ability to grow their social media platform is that they’re having fun. It’s a lot of work managing your pages, but if you’re having fun, it’ll be a job that you enjoy and can help you get noticed. See you online!

Beshoy Mehany is an actor / influencer born January 7, 1992 in Cairo, Egypt. At age 9, he moved to Jersey City in the United States after his father died. He then discovered his vocation as an actor, and at 18, he was hired to be on the reality TV show Bear Swamp Recovery. Beshoy received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. In 2019, he started making prank videos and was recently offered a starring role in 2022’s Gain.

Posted on November 27, 2021