Hollywood stars remember musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim – the Hollywood reporter

After the death of Stephen Sondheim, Hollywood stars took to social media to share tributes and memories of the award-winning composer and lyricist who was known to revolutionize American musical theater.

Sondheim, whose accomplishments included Company, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the park with George and in the woods, died at the age of 91.

The composer has often collaborated with producer-director Hal Prince, partnering with him on musicals such as West Side Story and We ride happily. Sondheim won nine Tony Awards during his tenure, as well as an Oscar, Pulitzer Prize, and eight Grammy Awards.

Director Steven Spielberg, reflecting on his recent friendship with Sondheim, celebrated him not only as “a gigantic figure in American culture” but “a truly genius lyricist and composer and a creator of some of the most glorious musical dramas. never written “. in a report.

“Steve and I only became friends recently, but we became good friends and I was surprised to find that he knew more about movies than almost anyone I had met,” said Spielberg. “When we spoke, I couldn’t wait to listen, amazed by the originality of his perceptions of art, politics and people – all brilliantly delivered by his mischievous wit and dazzling words. I will miss him very much, but he left a work that has taught us, and will continue to teach us, how difficult and absolutely necessary it is to love.

On Twitter, Uzo Aduba called Sondheim “the best that ever existed”. She wrote, “I don’t know when we’ll have another of its caliber, stature and reach. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest in peace.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is full of praise for Sondheim. “Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real,” he began. “Yes he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless others. Some may theorize that Shakespeare’s works were by committee, but Steve was real and he was here and he was laughing IF strong at shows and we loved it.

Elsewhere, Neil Gaiman said a few words on Twitter. “He wrote me a wonderful letter of permission to use ‘Old Friends’ in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (I only failed once) and turned down dinner because I didn’t have a lot of heroes. Now I have one less. Thank you very much Stephen Sondheim.

Hugh Jackman wrote: “Every once in a while someone comes in and fundamentally changes a whole art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of them. As millions mourn his passing, I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given me and many more. I send my love to his loved ones.

On Instagram, Jake Gyllenhaal shared a photo of Sondheim taken on Sunday’s opening night in the park with George. Beside that, he wrote: “I am grateful to have shared time with the master and maestro of American musical theater, and to have played his George. We have lost a giant. We will miss you. Rest in peace.”

The simpsons Writer Michael Price shared on Twitter an image of a letter Sondheim wrote to him agreeing to an appearance on the sitcom. “It’s been in a safe under my bed since 2006.”

Paul Williams, president of the American Society of Composers, wrote in a statement obtained by Hollywood journalist, “The magnitude of Stephen Sondheim’s contribution to American musical theater is immeasurable and is matched only by his immense generosity in influencing and mentoring new generations. We are eternally grateful for his groundbreaking work, which truly changed the artistic form of the Broadway musical, and for his support of the ASCAP Foundation to expand the possibilities for young people to experience the magic of the musical from Broadway.

Anna Kendrick shared on Twitter that “Doing her job has been one of the greatest privileges of my career” and called Sondheim’s death a “devastating loss”.

George Takei, meanwhile, called Sondheim a “towering giant” and wrote that his legacy of song and lyrics was unprecedented. “From West Side Story to Sweeney Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him.”

Darren Criss thanked Sondheim for “something between ridiculous and sublime”.

Stephen Sondheim was the best that ever existed. I don’t know when we’ll have another of its caliber, stature and reach. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest in peace. -Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

Perhaps since April 23, 1616, the theater has lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr Sondheim for your Demon Barber, the nightly music, a Sunday in the park, the company, fun at a forum, a trip to the woods and telling us a West Side story. TEAR. https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv – Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Future Historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless others. Some may theorize that Shakespeare’s works were by committee but Steve was real and he was here and he laughed SO hard at shows and we loved him – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

Just a few months ago, legend Stephen Sondheim joined us in person for an unforgettable conversation. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qyhdjz9TX6 – The late show (@colbertlateshow) November 26, 2021

To the Master, Stephen Sondheim, It’s not where you start, it’s where you end! You changed my life and inspired me deeply! Thanks for everything you shared with us! pic.twitter.com/jfNBzrtakv – Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) November 27, 2021

Every once in a while someone comes along to fundamentally change a whole art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of them. As millions mourn his passing, I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given me and many more. I send my love to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91, so he had time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ – Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

As a writer, I think I am an actor. I write conversational songs, so the actors find that the rise and fall of the melody, and the harmonies, and especially the rhythms, help them as singers to MIRE the song. They don’t have to act against it. –

Stephen Sondheim pic.twitter.com/dyg6Yi57ns – Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2021

I can not. It looks like the end of an era. It indeed set the standard for American musicals. Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim – Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) November 26, 2021

A few nights ago I was talking to someone about how fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. One of the greatest privileges of my career has been doing his job. A devastating loss. -Anna Kendrick (@ AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

Here is the letter Stephen Sondheim wrote to me accepting our cameo offer on The Simpsons. It has been in a safe under my bed since 2006. pic.twitter.com/fh4MIKvZ1u – Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) November 27, 2021

American musical theater has lost an imposing giant. Stephen Sondheim’s legacy of songs and lyrics is unparalleled. From West Side Story to Sweenie Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him. -George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2021

Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim – Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 26, 2021

thank you so much

for something between

ridiculous and sublime#StephenSondheim – Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) November 26, 2021

Rest in peace Stephen Sondheim. You gave us something new. You changed the game. I was so lucky. pic.twitter.com/iF3iMKd5YJ – Mario Cantone (@macantone) November 26, 2021

He’s only written one screenplay, but it’s an absolute gem of a thriller. Why not pay homage to the great Stephen Sondheim by watching his cult classic from the board game The Last Of Sheila. (Co-authored with Anthony Perkins, no less). RIP x pic.twitter.com/Cqd2FpUgtw – edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 26, 2021

He wrote me a wonderful letter of permission to use Old Friends in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (I only failed once) and turned down dinner because I didn’t have a lot of heroes. Now I have one less. Thank you very much Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim, master musician. His words for West Side Story would have guaranteed him theatrical immortality, but there was so much more. He dominated songwriting like a colossus. – Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) November 26, 2021

He left us so many words, but not enough for this post. Goodbye, old man. Thank you, Stephen Sondheim, for such a bang in the theater and for sharing your music with all of us. pic.twitter.com/Qe55GcDQeS – The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) November 27, 2021

A genius. I had the privilege of working with him once. Fortunately, he had written all the words because I was pretty much speechless the whole time. Thank you Stéphane for everything you gave us. TEAR #StephenSondheim https://t.co/530XO1r7oT – Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) November 27, 2021

Mom said, honey, don’t make such a drama.

A little less thinking, a little more feeling

I’m just quoting mom.

The child is so sweet

And the girls are so happy

Isn’t it beautiful how artists can capture us? Thank you #stephensondheim – Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 27, 2021

An outstanding composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim stirred our souls, broadened our imaginations and reminded us that no one is alone. He changed the theater and our culture with his profession, his humor and his heart. Everybody get up ! pic.twitter.com/iWo3xcVh8g – Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 27, 2021