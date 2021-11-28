Entertainment
Christmas festivities begin in Utah County | News, Sports, Jobs
For those who start celebrating Christmas right after Thanksgiving, the time has finally come. Here are some events happening in Utah County that are sure to help get you in the holiday spirit.
The annual Spanish Fork City Winter Lights Parade, hosted by the Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, will light up the main street of Spanish Fork on Saturday. The parade, which features festive floats lit with Christmas lights, will begin at 7 p.m. at Library Park and end at 100 E. Center St. with a visit from Santa himself.
The Mapleton City Lighting and Tree Wreath Festival will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Mapleton City Park.
Come enjoy chestnuts roasted over an open fire, Christmas carols sung by a choir, Christmas lights and welcome Santa, says a post on the Mapleton City website. There will be something for everyone at this traditional and festive community celebration with smores, hot chocolate, food trucks and grilled chestnuts. Children aged 1 to 92 are invited to write a letter to Santa Claus and deliver it that evening to his special letterbox.
A silent wreath auction will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the auction will be resumed at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the wreath auction will be donated to the Mapletons Sub for Santa program.
Festival of Trees festival-goers won’t have to leave home this year to experience this extravagant fundraiser, as it will be held virtually for the second year in a row. Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on handcrafted trees and decorations in a silent auction, purchase items from the virtual gift shop, or have a five minute video call with Santa Claus. All proceeds from the items purchased will be donated to the Primary Children’s Hospital. The festival will run until December 4.
The 13th Annual Saratoga Springs Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Neptune Park. Residents are invited to come and listen to musical entertainment and bring letters to give to Santa Claus. Food trucks and crafts for children will also be available.
Lite Brite Nite at Orchard at University Place in Orem will be open every Thursday in December from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. .
The Salem Pond Town Christmas Shop will be held on December 3 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Salem Activity Center. The general public is invited to come and buy gifts made by local vendors. This event coincides with Salem Pond Town Christmas, an annual event where Christmas lights are lit on Salem Pond. Visitors are invited to view the lights for free until January 1, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The annual Provo Christmas Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 4 at Pioneer Park. This free event will feature live music, craft and food vendors, sled dogs, ice sculpture and more. Thousands of lights will be lit during the ceremony of lights, which will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Eagle Mountains Christmas Village will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 4 at Cory Wride Memorial Park. Santa and his reindeer are expected to make an appearance, and vendor stands, a petting zoo, mini pony rides, and a food truck will also be available. According to the Eagle Mountain website, anyone who brings letters for Santa to this event can expect a letter back in the mail.
Lehi Town Santa Claus Parade will take place at 5 p.m. December 4. The parade route will stretch from Lehi High School to Main Street Square, and after the parade there will be a tree-lighting ceremony, free treats and the chance to meet Santa Claus. Claus.
The city of Santaquin is hosting its first Santa Quin Holly Days from December 10 to 11. On December 10, crafts, goodies, an exhibit of gingerbread houses and community performances will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santaquin Elementary School, and a bell concert will be held at the Apple Valley Elementary School from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., treats and exhibits will once again be available at Santaquin Elementary School on December 11 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and food trucks, a parade of lights , fireworks, Christmas carols and more will take place at Centennial Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. : 30 h
