Florin Opritescu, actor of “Mar de Plstico”, “Servir y Protecte” and “Bajocero”, dies at 42 years old

Romanian-born actor Florn Opritescu, known for playing Vlad in “Plastic Sea” and William in “Unity”, has died at the age of 42. The actor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020 and he made it public in July after undergoing a stem cell and bone marrow transplant from his son; “I was battling this disease … and I beat him, how could it be otherwise”He then said in a video by Instagram.

Born in 1979, Opritescu studied economics and 21 years ago moved to Spain with the aim of devoting himself professionally to interpretation, although he started working as a cook. In our country he is particularly known for his roles on television, where in addition to the aforementioned “Mar de plastico” and “La Unidad”, he had recurring roles in “Servir y Protecte” and “No you can hide” and episodes in “Charon”, “Snatch” and “She’s Your Father”.

In the cinema, we recently saw Opritescu in the thriller ‘Bajocero’ with Javier Gutirrez, in ‘El Desierro’ or the comedy ‘Superagente Makey’. He also participated in ‘Sara’s notebook’, ‘Villaviciosa de al lado’, ‘Escape plan’ and Dos à la carte.

“Have a nice trip, Florin”

On social networks, several colleagues in the profession such as Fernando Cayo, Miquel Fernndez, Alain Hernndez or Cristina Pea bid him farewell:

And the bad news continues …

I can not believe it.

PORQU?

Great actor, huge partner and WONDERFUL person.

I will always keep you in my memory, dear Florin.

My condolences to all this precious family that you are leaving …

KISS everywhere you go.

?@florinopritescu #dep pic.twitter.com/m28PjX9cRA ? Alain Hernandez (@alainhernan) November 26, 2021

Today we wake up to terrible news. Our partner, Florin Opritescu, has passed away. Since #ServiryProteger We send a message of support to the whole family and we remember his time in the series. Rest in peace, mate.https://t.co/lJ9ENzeNhz ? Serve and Protect (@SyP_tve) November 27, 2021

There are people who leave too early … what a pity @florinopritescu …. ??? ? cristina pea (@cristinapea) November 26, 2021

Opritescu also has a drama about Nazism pending its premiere with Greta Fernndez and Pedro Casablanc in 2022 titled ‘The Burning Cold’.