Joshua Caleb Johnson: Want to shape the legacy of Chadwick Bosemans | Hollywood





Joshua Caleb Johnson is all 15 years old, but he’s tasked with making a difference when it comes to inclusivity in Hollywood. For that, The good Lord bird child star actor wants to follow the same path as his model, the late actor Chadwick Boseman, once walked. I want to shape Chadwick’s legacy by doing the same thing he did for me, which is to inspire young people and inspire everyone to be who they want to be to the fullest. If you want to be an actor then go for it, you just need to work hard, show dedication and whatever it takes to be an actor. If you want to be an entrepreneur or a businessman, you can be, Johnson tells us. He continues, I want to be able to inspire the children. If I can just touch one kid in hundreds, I’ll feel like I’ve made it. There are a lot of kids who have no motivation, or people who believe in them. They don’t have a support system at home. So if I can influence someone to pursue their dream, I think I did well. The actor, who was last seen in a socially relevant horror comedy Bingo hell, part of Welcome to the Blumhouse series, also describes him as an activist of the Black Lives Matter movement. Opening pretty much the same way, he shares, it’s very important that we take steps to a different ending because I feel like it doesn’t matter what ethnicity or cultural background Where we come from. It should be a matter of talent and opportunity. It was something that drew him to Bingo Hell, which he calls a story about friendship, especially girlfriends, and a story about minorities. Taking these measurements is a very important part, like the project. Moving in the right direction when it comes to opportunities, especially when it comes to minorities, people of color and women, he concludes.

