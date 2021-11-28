Dialog boxes: Actor / Performer / Etc. Alan Cumming brings charm and stories to CHF event

By Carr Harkrader

With its dramatic palace ornamentation, its star-sparkling ceiling, and playful cherubs huddling in the insets, the The Music Box Theater was perhaps the perfect place for a conversation with versatile artist and storyteller Alan Cumming on November 21.

Appearing in the theater as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival, Cumming spoke about his acting career in Hollywood, London, New York and Glasgow and through Oscar-worthy films, Broadway plays, cartoons for the children’s television and films (his most recognized work among young fans: the villain in spy on children). His new thesis, Luggage: Tales of a busy life, unwraps her journey from a young boy in the Scottish countryside to a celebrity hopping on the plane alongside (or, in Liza Minnelli’s case, sharing a worn wet towel in her dressing room) with cultural icons.

The first part of the lecture focused on how he came to write this book, his second dissertation. The first book focused on her childhood and her family, and the abuse her father had inflicted on her. If the first memoir was an erasure of family problems, then baggage was sort of an accidental response to the many fans of him who viewed him as having completely overcome this trauma. You don’t have to pretend it’s not there or that you got over it, he shared. Even though this memoir focuses more on his professional successes, he wanted to write about how he dealt with and still lived with the damage from an earlier era.

As he noted, with a smile that would make a Cheshire cat jealous, his goal with this book was to remind people not to buy into the Hollywood ending … but I’m still going to tell you a lot of stories about my life in Hollywood. Cumming spoke of his need for freedom, both creatively and in his personal life. In his career this has led to some funny contrasts in the projects. Writing in his book, he shared that there are very few actors who can say they made back-to-back movies with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls. In fact, I know there is only one, and it’s me! Cumming loved working on the film, produced at the height of the Spice Girls craze in the late ’90s (swap the zombies for 12-year-old girls and you get the intensity of the fans stalking the group, did- he says). So it’s no surprise that he hates snobbery of all kinds, especially artistic snobbery.

Chris Jones, the editor of the editorial page of the Tribune and his former theater critic, interviewed Cumming and highlighted his groundbreaking work as a master of ceremonies in Cabaret on Broadway (both in 1998 and in a more recent revival in 2014) and a range of Hamlet roles, in good, Hamlet, to Eli Gold in the good woman, the televised legal drama set in Chicago. Cumming shared that he based his portrayal of the demanding political consultant on Rahm Emanuel.

Jones, from Manchester, England, noted that Cumming kicked off his new book tour with an interview conducted by Nicola Sturgeon, the Prime Minister of Scotland (and an avid reader). Sturgeon and Cumming have apparently touched on a number of topics, including, in one way or another, the importance of jock straps. Although Jones chose to avoid the subject of underwear, the ability crowd seemed to be enjoying themselves nonetheless.

Cumming shared that he left for Barcelona this week to shoot a “Philip Marlowe type movie”. He’s got an original children’s story coming out on Audible (he voices the title character of Cinnamon Bear) at the end of this month, a movie with Katie Holmes appearing in 2022, and Hell will soon be making his solo dance debut with a production about the Scottish poet Robert Burns. All the artistic grain is enough for a third memory, without a doubt.

Carr Harkrader is a writer and educator living in Chicago. He works for a non-profit organization where he writes and designs online educational resources and content. A native of North Carolina, he is often the slowest speaker among all groups of Northerners. He loves both crappy reality TV and literary fiction, often without really getting the meaning.

