Beyond Brilliant Goes Gate connects to Hollywood Derby E! News UK





Beyond Brilliant and jockey Kent Desormeaux, inside, outleg Santin, outside, to win the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby at Del Mar.





Jockey Kent Desormeaux followed a chain of victories in the Grade 2 Hollywood Turf Cup and the Cary Grant Stakes with a winning race over Beyond Brilliant in the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California. In a full field of 14, Desormeaux put Beyond Brilliant in the lead right out of the gate, setting initial fractions of: 23.96 and: 49.23 as he took a lead and a half ahead. In the far turn, Team Merchants challenged, reducing Beyond Brilliant’s lead to half a length as the peloton reached the top of the stretch. The son of Swirling candies pushed back the challenge, increasing his lead to a length as Desormeaux put down his mount for stretch training. Beyond Brilliant was out of the field until the last sixteenth of the mile when Subconscious and then Santin arrived with their final trades for the lead, Santin reducing Beyond Brilliant’s lead to a neck by the wayside. Cathkin Peak (IRE) was third and Public Sector fourth. The final time for the 1 1/8 miles on firm turf was 1: 48.84. Find the table of this race here. Beyond Brilliant paid $ 23.80, $ 11.80 and $ 7.40. Santin paid $ 15.80 and $ 8.20. Cathkin Peak paid $ 4.60. All the credit for this victory goes to the barn. They did wonders with this horse last month. When I rode him last time (October 31 in Santa Anita) he was a handful to control. Today it was easy. He was dry as a bone in the paddock and he was happy on the track. His mind was right. And he showed he could sprint in this last part, ”said jockey Kent Desormeaux after the race. This horse likes to be in the lead or close to the lead and obviously with a big ground this is a good place to be. And Kent Desormeaux is riding very well at the moment, isn’t he? I’m going to put Kent on more horses that he rides so well. I’m grateful he did it for us today, ”coach John Shirreffs told the Del Mar press office after the Hollywood Derby. Bred in Kentucky by Fred W. Hertrich III, John D. Fielding and Robert L. Tribbett, Beyond Brilliant is the result of the mare First Defense Summer On the Lawn. The 3 year old foal is owned by CRK Stable LLC. Consigned by Kings Equine, Twirling Candy’s son was purchased by Mayberry Farm for $ 200,000 in 2020 Fasig-Tipton Mid-Atlantic two years in sales training. With his victory in the G1 Hollywood Derby, Beyond Brilliant has three wins in nine starts in 2021 for a career income of $ 381,280. <a href="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6bea04b&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=69&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a6bea04b" border="0" alt=""/></a> New to the Paulick report? Click here to sign up for our daily email newsletter to stay up to date with this and other stories happening in the Thoroughbred industry.

Copyright © 2021 Paulick Report.

