



Most DC Extended Universe fans agree that Henry Cavill fits the physical description of Superman perfectly. Looks like the character from the comic book is coming to life. However, during the audition process for Steel man, Cavill was very critical of his image. Henri Cavill | Photo by Karwai Tang / WireImage Zack Snyder was impressed with the actor in the superhero costume Steel man Director Zack Snyder had many reasons for choosing Henry Cavill to play Superman. But it all fell into place when he saw him in the superhero costume for the first time. Through Hollywood journalist, Snyder recalls: “When you see the jumpsuit on the floor it’s a little shriveled up, it’s just spandex, it looks like, ‘Oh my God, this isn’t going to be cool.'” He continued, “Henry put it in that trailer. And there’s a version of that where he comes out and says, ‘I’m Superman! And you’re like’ OK, it’s Halloween. ‘ But Henry got out, and even the crispy handles we rented for the test fell silent. Everyone had a serious heart attack. He just had the right energy. We were like, ‘Oh, that’ is Superman, that’s what Superman looks like. At that point, Henry Cavill convinced everyone that he was the embodiment of Superman. However, he wasn’t so sure about her Kryptonian beauty. Henry Cavill shares his experience of trying on the Superman costume During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Superman actor Henry Cavill recalled the same day Snyder described. But he has a different memory of that moment than Snyder. “If I’m to be honest, what went through my mind was, ‘God, I’m too fat to wear this costume right now,’” Cavill revealed. “And also, ‘I can’t believe I’m really doing this,’ there was a feeling of excitement and accomplishment and nervousness.” Understandably, Henry Cavill was nervous as he pretended to play the next Superman. However, we can all agree that everything went well for him, and he was the perfect Superman. Henry Cavill wants to replay Superman The last time fans saw Henry Cavill while Superman was in Zack Snyder Justice League in 2021. In the film, Superman came back to life, joined the Justice League, and returned to Smallville with Lois Lane. But Cavill thinks more can be done with the Man of Steel. “I still have a lot to tell as Superman, and I would love this opportunity,” Cavill said. “Zod’s murder gave the character a reason to never kill again. Superman falling to the ground and yelling at him, I don’t think it was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. He continued, “I took much more emotional takes that they didn’t choose; tears were coming. He has just killed the last remaining member of his species. It was the choice he made then, and he never will. There is an opportunity for growth after that, to explore Superman’s psyche as a deep divine being, seemingly invulnerable, but with real feelings inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’ “ Perhaps Henry Cavill’s time playing Superman is not over yet. RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Tries on Batman’s Mask in Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video

