Hollywood: Eugenio Derbez honored at the PRODU Awards 2021





The trajectory of actor and producer Eugenio Derbez will be rewarded with the Crossover prize of the PRODU 2021 Awards, which rewards the Latin talent who has triumphed in Hollywood. "Eugenio Derbez has succeeded in conquering with his professionalism, his humor and his wit one of the most demanding markets of the American audiovisual, film and television industry", describes a press release issued by the organizers of the award ceremony. With active productions in Mexico and the United States, Eugenio Derbez is considered, according to the magazine Variety, "the most influential Hispanic man in the entertainment industry," backed by a career spanning nearly four decades. Eugenio Derbez (Mexico City, 1961) became a benchmark in Mexican comedy and demonstrated his versatility as a producer, director and also as a dramatic genre actor. Eugenio Derbez's career One of the most successful works of Eugene Derbez On open television in Mexico, it was "La familia P. Luche" (2002). Since then his career has only grown and among his achievements in the United States stands out the family comedy "Instructions not included" (2013), which with $ 44.4 million raised is the film. most profitable Spanish in history in the United States (worldwide totaled 100.5 million). Derbez has also worked on other films such as "Overboard" (2018) and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" (2019). The Eugenio Derbez prize will be awarded as part of the Gala de PRODU price 2021 taking place on December 1 and 2 will be "streaming" with a 50-hour continuous transmission to recognize the best of the Hispanic audiovisual industry. On November 18, the first awards ceremony was held in which Mexico was the most recognized country of the night, having won six of the 17 categories that made up the meeting. (With information from the EFE)

