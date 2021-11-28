Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man found in “No Way Home” promotional flyer





The Spider-Man mask worn by Tobey Maguire was seen in a No way home promotional flyer. About three weeks before its theatrical release, the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Path Home is upon us. Tickets go on sale this upcoming Spider-Monday, November 29, and fans are more than anxious to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will indeed join Tom Holland in perhaps the greatest Spider-Man movie to date. . We have official confirmation of the return of some villains from the previous ones Spider Man movies, but we haven’t gotten anything concrete yet regarding the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, other than potential references seen in TV spots. However, a promotional flyer for Barkbox has a surprising Easter egg for fans of the Sam Raimi trilogy. In the Barkbox promo flyer that took to Twitter recently, we see what appears to be Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man face via a ripped black and white newspaper image. You can check it below: This little Easter egg featuring Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man head adds even more fuel to the fire regarding his potential appearance in No way home. Despite everything Andrew Garfield has had to deal with throughout the year regarding questions of his possible appearance, we haven’t heard anything from the original big screen Peter Parker yet. Either way, we’re just under three weeks away from getting a definitive answer. Here is the summary of Spider-Man: No Path Home: “For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he holds dear. More. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers,Spider Man:No way homestars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has been the subject of many rumors. Spider-Man: No Path Homehits theaters on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the potential return of Tobey Maguire, and be sure tosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Twitter

