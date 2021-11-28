Adele’s “30” Becomes Best Selling Album of 2021 in US and UK





Released on November 19, the British singer’s fourth studio album also became the most successful album of the year in the United States just three days after its release, according to MRC data reported by Billboard

Selling over 660,000 equivalent album units – which includes streaming audio and video and sales of individual tracks – “30” has already triumphed over the other major releases of 2021.

In the UK, Adele debuted at # 1 on the albums chart, with first week sales of 261,000 according to the Official maps , who said it was the most important first week for an album since Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” () in 2017.

The debut single from the album “Easy on Me” also won a sixth straight week at number one on the UK singles charts, having broken the record for most streams in just one week after its release.

The official cards stated that Adele was the single female act with three or more studio albums to reach number one with all her records – a title she has now cemented further with “30”, which marks her fourth number one. However, “30” did not quite reach the heights of Adele’s third studio album, “25”, which went on to become the best-selling album of all time in the US and UK in 2015 – selling 800,000 copies in the UK and 3.3 million in the US. While this week’s album chart has yet to be released in the US, it’s almost guaranteed that Adele will claim her third consecutive number one album, and “Easy on Me” has already spent four weeks at the premiere. place in the top 100 singles. . The sales figures reflect Adele’s love for conventional methods of listening to music, with 560,000 equivalent album units sold in the United States being traditional album sales, while 67% of her sales in the UK were physical sales. The singer has streaming avoided in the past, although it seems to have now embraced it at the risk of reducing physical sales – even causing Spotify to remove the shuffle button as the default option for albums on their platform. “30” was widely acclaimed by critics, and Adele said American Vogue in October that the album was her way of explaining her divorce to her son and was close to her heart, claiming that she was “not letting go of this one”.

