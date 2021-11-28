This is what Sharad Kelkar thinks about women-centric Bollywood films!





In an industry dominated by men, actresses are finally breaking their way with some really good stuff on the big screen and even on OTT. Sharad Kelkar captured hearts with his stellar act as a transgender in Laxmii, and opening up on gender dynamics, says Sharad, cinema is gender independent, actresses are an integral part of any storytelling. , without them, the stories are incomplete. I am happy that there are many stories that focus on women being made and that they are also accepted by the public. It’s great for the industry. The actor also turned heads with his performances in the series Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Family Man. I feel happy and satisfied, but there is a lot more to do. I deliberately choose different types of roles and movies because I don’t want to limit myself to any particular genre or image of hero or villain, Sharad explains. He further adds, I want people to say I’m a good actor, rather than saying I’m a good hero or a bad guy. Plus, it’s a very point-of-view-based tag. I have several new projects which will hopefully be released in 2022. There will be about seven releases next year, people will see me often, but that doesn’t mean I made a lot of money (jokes ). It’s a sad part of our industry that people tend to classify you as, but times are changing. Sharad explained how he played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. When I did Tanhaji, there was a certain image of Chhatrapati Shivaji in people’s minds. As an actor, I played the character to the best of my ability. It was my responsibility to make people believe that I am Shivaji. “ Spilling the beans on an upcoming project, Sharad reveals, You’re gonna see a surprise very soon, maybe next month or so, there’s a movie where people will be amazed to see me, but I couldn’t talk more about it. at the time. I consciously choose my films and grow as an actor. Late OTT is one of the booming industries, and in the wake of visibility and numbers, the value of output has dropped significantly. Sharad explains: There are so many platforms but not all of them support quality production. Also, there are a number of viewers for each type of content, so a few are running their stores. You can’t stop them from making shoddy content, but it’s a good time for the actors. Good actors have a good chance on the web. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Sunday November 28, 2021 12:00 am IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/this-is-what-sharad-kelkar-feels-about-women-centric-bollywood-films The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos