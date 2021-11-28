Desormeaux rides Beyond Brilliant to Hollywood Turf Cup victory – San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Thanksgiving weekend was an enjoyable one for jockey Kent Desormeaux, who recorded his second Turf Festival victory in two days at Del Mar on Saturday aboard the Beyond Brilliant coached by John Shirreffs.

The horse is aptly named because it was another brilliant ride from Desormeaux, who expertly guided Say the Word to a victory from behind in Friday’s $ 250,000 Hollywood Turf Cup for the coach Philip D’Amato.

Desormeaux’s latest victory came in the $ 400,000 Hollywood Derby for 3-year-olds and more than made up for the Twirling Candy colt’s third place finish in the Grade II Twilight Derby at Santa Anita on October 31. .

This time, unlike his win on Friday, Desormeaux, 51, took the lead early on aboard Beyond Brilliant, a 10-1 underdog in the bet, healed him with gaps of 23.96, 49.23 and 1: 13.62 before hanging on to beat 17-1 Longshot Santin by a neck.

The final time for 1 1/8 miles was 1: 48.84.

“All the credit for this victory goes to the barn,” Desormeaux said after winning his 87th Del Mar Stakes Lifetime Race and his first Hollywood Derby. “They have done wonders with this horse over the past month. When I last rode it in Santa Anita it was hard to control. Today it was easy.

Shirreffs said, “This horse likes to be in the lead or near the head. Obviously with a large lot (14 horsepower) this is a good place to be.

Like anyone interested in the sport, Shirreffs has taken note of the rejuvenation of the riding of Desormeaux. After a strong summer competition at Del Mar, he is fourth in the jockeys rankings of the Bing Crosby competition with eight wins.

“Kent Desormeaux is riding very well at the moment, isn’t he? Shirreffs pointed out. “I’m going to put Kent on more horses, he rides so well. I’m grateful he did it for us today.

For Shirreffs, it was his 20th Stakes win at Del Mar and his first in the Hollywood Derby.

Beyond Brilliant’s victory was his first stakes score and the third in nine starts. The winner’s share of $ 240,000 brought his career earnings to $ 381,280.

Handicap Seabiscuit

Jockey Umberto Rispoli quickly took the lead aboard Field Pass at the back and hung on to defeat Sacred Life by a header in the $ 250,000 Grade II event for ages 3 and up.

Trained by Michael Maker, the 4-year-old Lemon Drop Kid colt lost a neck in the Grade III Knickerbocker Stakes at Belmont Park on his last start on October 10, but this time the photo caught on.

The third pick 7-2 in the bet won for the eighth time in 23 starts while taking home the top prize of $ 150,000. The final time was 1: 41.85 for the one-sixteenth mile. Sacred Life, the 4-5 favorite coached by Chad Brown, outlasted Indian Peak 28-1 for second place by three-quarter length.

“I didn’t want to stop my horse’s stride,” Rispoli said of his first move. “He was running happy, and I was happy too. He fought hard late and we got there first.

Stakes Jimmy Durante

Tezzaray, with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle, rose in time to beat Awake At Midnyte by a nose in the $ 100,000 Grade III for 2-year-old fillies.

The daughter of Bated Breath, coached by Peter Miller, earned her first victory at Del Mar on November 3 in the third start of her career.

Subsequently sent as the 3-1 second betting pick behind 2-1 favorite Helens Well, Tezzaray followed from fourth at the start of the 1 mile race and closed heavily outside Awake At Midnyte to earn the winner’s share of $ 60,000 while spinning in a final time of 1: 37.56.

“I trusted her,” Miller said. “She is one of those fillies who are very classy and do everything right.”

Of the photo, he said: “I thought we won, then I thought we didn’t. Fortunately, we got the whim.