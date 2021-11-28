Entertainment
Desormeaux rides Beyond Brilliant to Hollywood Turf Cup victory – Orange County Register
Thanksgiving weekend was an enjoyable one for jockey Kent Desormeaux, who recorded his second Turf Festival victory in two days at Del Mar on Saturday aboard the Beyond Brilliant coached by John Shirreffs.
The horse is aptly named because it was another brilliant ride from Desormeaux, who expertly guided Say the Word to a victory from behind in Friday’s $ 250,000 Hollywood Turf Cup for the coach Philip D’Amato.
Desormeaux’s latest victory came in the $ 400,000 Hollywood Derby for 3-year-olds and more than made up for the Twirling Candy colt’s third place finish in the Grade II Twilight Derby at Santa Anita on October 31. .
This time, unlike his win on Friday, Desormeaux, 51, took the lead early on aboard Beyond Brilliant, a 10-1 underdog in the bet, healed him with gaps of 23.96, 49.23 and 1: 13.62 before hanging on to beat 17-1 Longshot Santin by a neck.
The final time for 1 1/8 miles was 1: 48.84.
“All the credit for this victory goes to the barn,” Desormeaux said after winning his 87th Del Mar Stakes Lifetime Race and his first Hollywood Derby. “They have done wonders with this horse over the past month. When I last rode it in Santa Anita it was hard to control. Today it was easy.
Shirreffs said, “This horse likes to be in the lead or near the head. Obviously with a large lot (14 horsepower) this is a good place to be.
Like anyone interested in the sport, Shirreffs has taken note of the rejuvenation of the riding of Desormeaux. After a strong summer competition at Del Mar, he is fourth in the jockeys rankings of the Bing Crosby competition with eight wins.
“Kent Desormeaux is riding very well at the moment, isn’t he? Shirreffs pointed out. “I’m going to put Kent on more horses, he rides so well. I’m grateful he did it for us today.
For Shirreffs, it was his 20th Stakes win at Del Mar and his first in the Hollywood Derby.
Beyond Brilliant’s victory was his first stakes score and the third in nine starts. The winner’s share of $ 240,000 brought his career earnings to $ 381,280.
Handicap Seabiscuit
Jockey Umberto Rispoli quickly took the lead aboard Field Pass at the back and hung on to defeat Sacred Life by a header in the $ 250,000 Grade II event for ages 3 and up.
Trained by Michael Maker, the 4-year-old Lemon Drop Kid colt lost a neck in the Grade III Knickerbocker Stakes at Belmont Park on his last start on October 10, but this time the photo caught on.
The third pick 7-2 in the bet won for the eighth time in 23 starts while taking home the top prize of $ 150,000. The final time was 1: 41.85 for the one-sixteenth mile. Sacred Life, the 4-5 favorite coached by Chad Brown, outlasted Indian Peak 28-1 for second place by three-quarter length.
“I didn’t want to stop my horse’s stride,” Rispoli said of his first move. “He was running happy, and I was happy too. He fought hard late and we got there first.
Stakes Jimmy Durante
Tezzaray, with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle, rose in time to beat Awake At Midnyte by a nose in the $ 100,000 Grade III for 2-year-old fillies.
The daughter of Bated Breath, coached by Peter Miller, earned her first victory at Del Mar on November 3 in the third start of her career.
Subsequently sent as the 3-1 second betting pick behind 2-1 favorite Helens Well, Tezzaray followed from fourth at the start of the 1 mile race and closed heavily outside Awake At Midnyte to earn the winner’s share of $ 60,000 while spinning in a final time of 1: 37.56.
“I trusted her,” Miller said. “She is one of those fillies who are very classy and do everything right.”
Of the photo, he said: “I thought we won, then I thought we didn’t. Fortunately, we got the whim.
Sources
2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2021/11/27/desormeaux-rides-beyond-brilliant-to-hollywood-turf-cup-victory/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]