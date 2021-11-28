Stephen Sondheim recalled by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Spielberg and more

Legendary Broadway songwriter and lyricist Stephen Sondheim passed away at his home on November 26, 2021, aged 91. His death was a shock to all who knew and loved him. The composer was known for his many iconic works – which include, but are not limited to – West Side Story, Company, Gypsy, Sweeny Todd and A funny thing happened on the way to the forum, as well as a significant influence on Broadway and the American theater industry as a whole.





During his career, Sondheim won nine Tony Awards, eight Grammys, the Pulitzer Prize for theater in 1985 and an Academy Award in 1990, among others. In 2015, he notably received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. After the announcement of his death, many Hollywood peers, friends and admirers paid tribute to the music icon and industry titan.

Elaine paige, who worked with Sondheim on Sweeney Todd wrote:

Barbara streisand, who is also a notable Broadway force, was quick to share his appreciation for the legendary composer:

Hugh jackman, was among the many stars who came in droves to praise Sondheim, saying: “… As millions mourn his passing, I also want to express my gratitude for all he has done to me. gave and many others. I send my love to his loved ones “.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who directed the critically acclaimed film Tic Tic… Boom!, which interestingly introduces Stephen Sondheim as a character (played by Bradley Whitford) shared a correspondence between him and the famous composer, summarizing why the Broadway legend was widely loved.

Whitford, who played the composer in the aforementioned Tic, Tic… Boom! wrote:



Anna kendrick, who appeared in the big-screen adaptation of In the woods, one of Sondheim’s most popular works wrote:

Josh Gad tweeted:

Gad was recently lined up to appear in the Broadway revival of Sondheim’s A funny thing happened on the way to the forum before the pandemic.

Another star lined up to appear in a recent adaptation of Sondheim’s work, Rachel Zegler, shared his memories with the lyricist. Zegler, who is set to star as Maria Vasquez in the upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story realized by Steven spielberg, wrote:





Zegler’s co-star, Ariana DeBose also praised Sondheim on Twitter.

Spielberg himself shared a statement saying:

“Stephen Sondheim was a gigantic figure in American culture – one of our nation’s greatest songwriters, a genius lyricist and composer, and a creator of some of the most glorious musical dramas ever written. Steve and I only became friends recently, but we became good friends and I was surprised to find that he knew more about movies than almost anyone I had met. When we spoke, I couldn’t wait to listen, amazed by the originality of his perceptions of art, politics and people – all brilliantly delivered by his mischievous wit and dazzling words. I will miss him very much, but he left a work that has taught us and will continue to teach us how difficult and absolutely necessary it is to love.

Also close to West Side Story, Marc Harris – critic, author and husband of Tony Kushner who wrote the Directed Spielberg West Side Story simply referred to as Sondheim as “the greatest”.

Bernadette Peters, a friend of the late musical genius, also shared her grief and appreciation for Sondheim.

Promising to make the composer proud, Idina Menzel, share:

While Bad co-star Kristin Chenoweth tweeted:

Because of her importance and influence, it’s no surprise that the many peers in the industry pay homage to the late star. Broadway Veteran Lea Salonga, fellow composer Benjamin Scheuer, and Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, also reacted to the news of Sondheim’s death.

Stéphane Colbert, who interviewed Sondheim as recently as September 2021 reminded fans that Sondheim’s work will live on forever.





Neil Gaiman, Billy Eichner, Steve Pasquale, and Debra Messing were among the many who shared tributes and appreciation for the icon.

Georges takei the songwriter also mourned, declaring that his legacy and lyrics are unprecedented and that there will never be another like him.

There is no denying how influential and important Sondheim has been throughout his career. Today, the world mourns the loss of an artistic power whose works have influenced the lives of many people. His legacy, his music and his work will live on. Our deepest condolences to his friends and family.





