Actress Chhorii Mita Vashisht Never Knew She Won An Award For Drishti: “Read It Online 20-25 Years Later” | Bollywood

Mita Vashisht, who plays Bhanno Devi in ​​the latest horror film, Chhorii, has come a long way in her 30-plus-year career, but still believes in doing homework for every character she plays. . Mita is seen with Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film which was shot during the pandemic in the sugar cane fields. A familiar face, Mita has played everything from a negative character in Taal to a terrorist in Dil Se.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mita shared her experiences: from filming her last Chhorii outing during the pandemic to how things have changed for her over the years. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Chhorii and your role in the film?

Nushrratt has arrived in a strange forest, trying to find some safety. The name of the forest is Bhanno Devi, who is also my character, if I speak allegorically. She is powerful and loves the dark force of nature. It is like a mysterious Amazon rainforest. Although the forest is very powerful, you can either feel secure with this power or be a little scared with this power. There is nothing about her that is ordinary in many ways. Whether Nushrratt’s character is fed or devoured will only be known in the film.

Was the film shot in a forest?

We shot it in sugar cane fields in Madhya Pradesh and the canes were very tall, 7-7.5 feet tall. A small clearing was made and the whole was created in the middle of hectares of sugar cane. There was nothing but sugar cane, a town was there at least a mile away.

Did you encounter any difficulties filming in such a place?

We shot during the pandemic and our producers were super protective. We were transported to Bhopal in a private plane. Each actor was given a separate car with their staff, there was no confusion, so in case anyone had Covid, they knew which section to isolate. Fortunately, no one was infected. Everyone including the director wore PPE suits and it was so hilarious because after a few days of wearing those suits the guys in the makeup department had made little frills to the base of his PPE suit and slowly people had started making geometric patterns in their costumes.

You play as a policewoman in a new webcast, Your Honor. It is a powerful role that you have played many times. Are you doing some sort of research or is it just happening to you now since you are an expert in the field?

As an actor, I’m trained and have a lot of experience, but of course I do a lot of homework. There is a lot of hard work which is pure work that goes into preparing for each role. For Bhanno Devi, I worked a lot on the language even though I am half Hryanvi and familiar with the language. I brought some of my own listening experiences from my grandmother and added some phrases that were not part of the script. But other than that, it’s pure work. You need to sit down and physically train the lines, making sure the accent is correct. I like to work on the nuances of a character that the audience stays happy and was surprised and didn’t understand what they are used to.

Are you happy with the recognition that is being given to you or do you think your talent needs to be more recognized when we talk about awards.

Not really. The funny thing is, I didn’t know I won the Film Journalists’ Association Award years ago for the 1991 film Drishti for Best Supporting Actress. I read it online about 20-25 years later. I called manager Govind Nihalani to confirm. I don’t know why it happened. I was about to google something and got to know it two decades after winning it. It’s funny. My reward is that you ask me this question.

Maybe if I had played roles, I think the roles would be assigned for what they represent. I don’t think about it anymore. When you are much younger, you want rewards and recognition. Over the years, you realize that your work is nurtured, celebrated, and discussed 20-30 years later. Not just a role here and there, but every role seen as enjoyable or worthy of an award.

Sometimes there are a lot of stones behind it. I have been on the juries of some film festivals and I know that sometimes the awards are quite random. It’s like we gave the lead actor award for this movie, I can’t give another movie as good a supporting actor. If I’m up for an award for the supporting role, I know I won’t get the award until the lead actor gets an award for the film. It is like bad policy for many reasons. Its good.

You have been working for over 30 years. What change do you find working on Swabiman, Dil Se, Taal and now with the younger generation in Your Honor or Chhorii.

Technology is the main change. At first they had 35mm which was an expensive stock. It changed the way people treated everything on the plane. You couldn’t run the camera indefinitely. You had to calculate how much this role was going to cost you. In that sense, all of my art films have been shot on a 2: 1 basis, meaning you get two or three takes, you don’t have 20 takes to get it right. As a young actor, the responsibility of having the right shot was huge for me. But there was a certain feeling of excitement, when the film camera was rolling, there was a certain sound grrrr, you could hear the film rolling. It was an amazing experience. It was like a countdown to a rocket launch. Previously it made a difference in everyone’s work.

Also Read: Chhorii Film Review: Nushrratt Bharucchas’ Feminist Heroine Shows Rural Horrors Their Place

There was no video to go back to see what I looked like. Now, even when the director asks me if I want to see the shot, I say no because I don’t.

Digital allows you to take different takes and experiment on the spot. It gets a bit physically exhausting, if not a bit irritating, if the director isn’t prepared for the details and wants shots from different angles. Since the equipment is so readily available now, I have to ask a lot more questions even though they offer a lot of money. Who are they, can I see their previous work, what it looks like, I have where they plan to release it, who the producer is.