Say the word, acclimate to the Hollywood Turf Cup in ‘Fine Fettle’ – Horse Racing News





Say the Word walks past Acclimate (rail) to give coach Phil D’Amato a double at the Hollywood Turf Cup.





Say the Word, a 6-year-old gelding son of More Than Ready, won by a length after catching four points in the 1-mile Turf Cup stretch against Acclimate, who had formally led from the start. Showcasing the same racing styles, Say the Word finished third and Acclimate fourth in the 2020 Turf Cup. (Say the word) was a horse that was riddled with traffic problems last year, D'Amato said. It (1-2 finishes) is so bittersweet. I love (Acclimatize) so much. He gives everything every time and for him to get beaten like he did, Hats off he put it on the line and just got beaten.

Copyright © 2021 Paulick Report.

