‘Dazed and Confused’ and ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ casting director, ‘Melvin and Howard’ producer was 80 – deadline
Casting director and producer Don Phillips, who helped launch the careers of actors such as Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey and Mary Steenburgen, died on Thanksgiving Day of natural causes. He would have been 81 on December 21.
Phillips got his first break when he landed an entry-level job in the casting department of filmmaker Otto Preminger’s 1971 film. Such good friends. Impressed with Phillips, Preminger took an ad in Variety and Backstage to praise the novice’s work on the film.
Recognition led Phillips to be hired to do additional castings on Sidney Lumet Serpico starring Al Pacino with his work which then extends to the cast of the entire film. Lumet then hired him as a casting director on his next film, Dog day afternoon, also with Pacino. Phillips is credited with asking actor John Cazale to be cast over Pacino as Sal.
Phillips went on to shoot the cult 1976 film Car wash written by Joel Schumacher and directed by Michael Schultz. Phillips also worked on the 1978 Lampoon National Animal House with her casting partner Michael Chinich.
Phillips expanded into production in 1974. His first film as a producer was the Universal film in 1980. Melvin and Howard, for which Phillips hired then-little-known filmmaker Jonathan Demme to direct the story of a small-town man’s relationship with Howard Hughes (played by Jason Robards). For the female lead role, Phillips discovered actress Mary Steenburgen. The film won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for writer Bo Goldman and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Steenburgen as well as an Oscar nomination for Robards.
Phillips went on to launch the 1982 coming-of-age comedy, Quick times at Ridgemont High, directed by Amy Heckerling, written by Cameron Crowe and produced by Art Linson. Phillips found then-newcomer Sean Penn for the lead role Jeff Spicoli.
The story goes that after Penn’s first audition didn’t go well, Phillips asked the young actor to come back at the end of the day to give it another try. Penn passed the second audition and was immediately hired. Phillips then helped put together a cast that featured actors such as Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forest Whitaker, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold, Nicolas Cage and Eric Stoltz, as well as Ray Walston as Mr. Hand.
Phillips befriended and lived for a time with playwright David Rabe who wrote the black comedy play Hurlyburly, loosely based on their personal experiences in Hollywood. It was staged on Broadway starring William Hurt, Christopher Walken and Harvey Keitel and won a Tony nomination. Hurlyburly was later adapted into a film starring Penn (who also played the role on stage at one point), Robin Wright, Garry Shandling, Meg Ryan and Anna Paquin.
Phillips returned to production with Penn’s first film, Indian runner with then-unknown Viggo Mortensen (another find of Phillips, and later a close friend), David Morse, Patricia Arquette, Charles Bronson and Valera Golino.
Phillips then worked with Richard Linklater as casting director on the iconic Dazed and confused for which he met unknown actor Matthew McConaughey at an Austin bar, and chose him as Wooderson.
Phillips is also credited with discovering and choosing such actors in their first major roles as Rory Cochrane, Ben Affleck, Cole Hauser, Renee Zelwegger, Milla Jovovich, Anthony Rapp, Parker Posey and Nicky Katt.
He worked with director Kevin Smith on Mallrats, which starred Affleck, Claire Forlani and Shannen Doherty, among others. Phillips also released the film directed by Penn The sergeant with Jack Nicholson, Anjelica Huston, Robin Wright, David Morse and Robbie Robertson.
In 1997, Phillips worked with director David Fincher on his film, The game starring Michael Douglas and Penn with Steve Golin in production.
Phillips reunited to work with director Linklater on The Newton boys, starring McConaughey and Ethan Hawke. In 2000, Phillips teamed up with his old friend Linson on Sunset strip with Rory Cochrane, Simon Baker, Anna Friel and Tommy Flanagan. Phillips also returned to work with Penn on Commitment which starred Nicholson, Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Clarkson and Aaron Eckhart.
In recent years, Phillips was developing a feature film Open heart directed by Edoardo Ponti (Life to come, which starred her mother, Sophia Loren). It is based on the true story of Michael Debakey and Denton Cooley who performed the first artificial heart transplant. Phillips’ real nephew, Dr. Chris Allison, orthopedic oncology surgeon, also helped craft the script.
Phillips was predeceased by his wife, makeup artist Dorothy Pearl (Tootsie, the postman always rings twice, Miss Congeniality).
