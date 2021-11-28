Last airbender’s voice actor praises Iroh’s live cast





Greg Baldwin, the voice of Uncle Iroh in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender, welcomes live-action actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee to the franchise.

As the cast of Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation ofAvatar: The Last Airbendercontinues to grow, fan favorite Greg Baldwin (Uncle Iroh) gives his blessing.Originally an animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon, Netflix is ​​taking the franchise in a new direction. Following the continued surge in popularity after the series was added to Netflix, the streamer decided to give the series a live-action adaptation. After the adaptation was first announced in 2018, fans have waited a long time for updates, some of which didn’t inspire much confidence in the remake.The biggest concern came when DiMartino and Konietzko left the project due to creative differences.While this news left fans with many concerns, Netflix continued to develop the project and announced the main comeback in August. That cast included Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio Tarbell (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka) and Dallas Liu (Zuko), which proved that Netflix would at least have a more precise and diverse cast than that of the 2010 remake. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related:Every Avatar: The Last Airbender Spinoff (including Legend Of Korra) AfterPaul Sun Hyung Lee (Kims Convenience) was cast asUncle Iroh, the fans were touched to see Baldwinresponse to news. Baldwin, who lent his voice to the role of Iroh in the animated series, reached out to his successor on Twitter. In the tweet, he shares a touching quote from his character on the show before quickly welcoming Lee into the role and inviting him to share a cup of jasmine tea sometimes.Check out the original tweet below: With a significant number of fans worried about another live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender after the less-than-ideal reception of the 2010 film, more and more seem to be warming up to the idea online as the cast continues to grow. The Kims Convenience the star reprising the role of Iroh has been a particularly big hit, not only with Baldwin but with many in the Twitter sphere claiming that it was the casting choice that will convince opponents to give the new series a chance. Lee, however, has sung praise for his young co-stars online and in interviews, saying their performances will make the show truly special to a whole new generation of viewers. Despite all the pressure to please longtime nostalgic fans of the original series while also capturing something entirely new on screen, Netflix seems to have done well for fans with the new talent on board. It’s clear that while some things are better without a remake, the upcoming adaptation has a real opportunity to right the glaring wrongs that fans and critics have disputed in M. Night Shyamalans. Avatarmovie.Passing the torch to a new team of talented actors could be exactly what Avatar: The Last Airbendermust take the show to a new level, one where young people can watch their favorite characters and see themselves. More: Avatar: Ozai Casting May Suggest Changes To The Last Airbender’s Story Timeline Source: Greg baldwin Hawkeye proves the Avengers can make heroes, not just villains

