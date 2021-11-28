Amitabh Bachchan writes rap song ‘Khelenge KBC, jaante nahin ABC’, Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts in Gully Boy style





Amitabh Bachchan can transform into any character offered to him on screen, but the 79-year-old has several other talents in real life as well. He has now written a rap song after filming a celebrity special episode with rapper Badshah for his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a photo of the sets that feature him in a trendy suit and sunglasses. The photo shows him in an animated gesture as if he is singing a rap song with swag. The song read, “Kursi pe baith kar, chashma kaala daal kar gale mein sona chandi, with force maar kar, chale hain rap karne haathon ko hila kar kapde dekho fake hain ji ye gana phir bhi fort hai ji bidibi da da, da da da da daaa har mila nahin koi word corresponding to laga kar khelein ge KBC, I don’t know ABC Let’s close this post and kill it. “ + Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played a rapper in Gully Boy and also played Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh a few weeks ago, said: Hard hard hard! Siddhant’s character in Gully Boy’s signature line was: Hard Bahut, which means basically too good. One fan commented, Best rap, what many others have said, Wah wah. “Another fan commented, Cool dude vibes. Sir. Lots of love. Amitabh previously shared a photo with Badshah, alluding to the episode. He captioned it, .. yo .. do the cool guy with the BADSHAH. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a suit paired with funky sunglasses and two gold and silver chains around her neck. Badshah wore black pants, a shirt and a jacket. He too wore stylish sunglasses. Amitabh has rapped for his Boothnath and Badla films before. Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Channels Inner Rapper With Badshah, Fan Asks “ye kis line mein aa gaye sir” The actor is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently invited several students to Special Student Week and had to deal with some funny requests from them. A student asked her: Your voice has been recorded for Alexa, so at home, when Aunt Jaya says “Alexa turn on the air conditioning”, is Alexa responding or do you say “Yes, ma’am”?

