Outlander Season 6: Jamie & Claire’s Problems ‘Sealed’ In All-New Opening Credits Clues





The highly anticipated new season of Outlander has released a teaser of the opening credits, leaving fans concerned that it portends trouble for the Fraser family. Fans are thrilled with the news of the start date ending Droughtlander and the icing on the cake was that Starz has released the official opening sequence for season six. There were a few tweaks to the theme song The Skye Boat Song and the credits provided a ton of clues as to what viewers can expect.





In the explosive season five finale, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) saved his wife Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) from Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy). Lionel and his men had raped Claire as a punishment for encouraging women to embrace their sexuality. After killing his men, Lionel was brought back to Frasers Ridge for a trial where he was convicted and punished to death. Claire had the opportunity to kill him but refused and decided to keep her promise to never murder, but although she showed pity, Lionel still met her disappearance. Marsali Fraser (Lauren Lyle) injected him with a lethal injection which ultimately killed him. Jamie brought his corpse to his brother Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) who threatened revenge for Lionel’s murder. With the tumultuous scenes in the credits, it looked like the Frasers might be in trouble. Viewers saw Claire covered in mud and fleeing what appeared to be her fate, which fans will remember from the first season. Target training at Frasers Ridge was built to completion, which might suggest they needed to complete it in time to train and prepare for an impending war.





There was also a scene which showed Claire dealing with Jamies’ back which had been intensely scarred. Luckily for fans, Outlander showrunners and cast have been open about what to expect in season six, without fully disclosing the storyline. A script of the premiere was released, which detailed Jamies’ angst over newcomers to Frasers Ridge. Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) and his children Alan and Malva will be the new faces of the series. It has been revealed that Jamie and Tom met in prison in Scotland and were not friends. Marsali Fraser star Lauren Lyle has also revealed that there may be some issues in her relationship with Fergus (Cesar Domboy). After killing Lionel for Claire and receiving threats from her brother Richard, she may have put her whole family in danger. There’s also the impending US War of Independence that awaits Claire and Jamie in season six, which is sure to turn their peaceful lives in North Carolina upside down. Outlander Season 6 premieres on Starz on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

