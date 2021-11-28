Marine Corps Band to perform at Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will resume after 2020 hiatus





< class=""> Musicians from the United States Marine Group at the 2015 Holiday Bowl Parade. Photo by Chris Stone After an interruption in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Hollywood Christmas Parade returns Sunday, moving through the streets of Tinseltown for its 89th edition. Sheryl Underwood, host of the daytime show The Talk, will be the grand marshal of the 6 p.m. parade, which begins at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street. The 3.2 mile U-shaped route will head east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turn south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard, then head west along Sunset up to Orange. The parade, with around 5,000 participants, will begin Sunday at 6 p.m. and will end with an appearance of Santa Claus and his reindeer. A total of 61 celebrities and VIPs are expected to attend, including musicians Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. of The Fifth Dimension, and actors Danny Trejo, Tom Arnold and Lou Ferrigno, as well as Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow of Early TVs. It’s in Castor. The parade will also feature 11 four-story character balloons plus equestrian acts and marching bands, including the US Marine Corps Band from San Diego; the Manhattan Beach Mira Costa High School Marching Band and Color Guard; the traditional Korean group PAVA World from Los Angeles; the Los Angeles Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums and the Los Angeles Catholic Schools Band of Torrance. In addition, spectators will see 49 movie and television cars, including Back to the Future DeLoreans, the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 and Smokey and the Bandit Trans-Am; and television, Coach Munsters, Rockford Files Firebird and Magnum, PI Ferrari. Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton return as hosts. The parade has been held annually for almost a century, except from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II, and last year, when it was canceled due to the pandemic. Authorities last week urged onlookers to enjoy this year’s comeback, but remember to take precautions, as COVID has not gone away. LA City Councilor Mitch OFarrell, whose 13th Borough includes Hollywood, told a press conference last week that the LA County Department of Health is recommending people wear masks, even on the outside. outdoors, in crowds of over 10,000 people. There will be over 10,000 people watching this parade in person, OFarrell said. So let’s take these precautions. Despite last week’s tragedy in Wisconsin at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, a man marched into the crowd, killing six people and injuring more than 60, the Los Angeles Police Department has made no official comment on enhanced security. But LA Department of Transportation chief Brian Hale said LADOT will deploy more than 100 traffic officers and supervisors to support street closures in the parade area. The Hollywood Christmas Parade first took place in 1928, when it was called the Santa Lane Parade. Comedian Joe E. Brown was the first Grand Marshal in 1932, a role later filled by such luminaries as Bob Hope, Gene Autry, and Jimmy Stewart, among others. The festivities will air a two-hour special on The CW Network on December 17 at 8 p.m. ET. City News Service











