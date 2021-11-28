Bollywood grappling with the ideology of Modis Hindutva







MUMBAI: Last month, the son of Indian superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested for using drugs at a party. In most parts of the world, celebrity news like this is a momentary public distraction. In India, where the divide between Hindus and Muslims has widened since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the arrest of Khans has drawn attention to the unraveling of India’s social fabric. Supporters of Modis’ Hindu nationalist government defend the arrest as a matter of law and claim it reveals the decay of the film industry. But Indian liberals argue it was a deliberate move to tarnish the image of Muslim idols to appease the Hindu right. Khan has been a star for over a decade and is widely referred to as King Khan, the King of Bollywood. He is also known for his way out of poverty; he often delights audiences with stories about the hardships he endured, including having to sleep on the streets of Mumbai while trying to become an actor. Accounts of her struggle and success have inspired millions of Indians, including Muslims, and her exalted status delivers on India’s promise as a secular and inclusive nation anywhere, regardless of religion. , of caste or creed, can be successful. But the Hindu right has a long history of resentment against the rise of Muslims, especially those who challenge their exclusivist policies, a group that includes Khan. In 2015, Khan spoke out against incidents of lynching of Muslims by Hindu mobs for allegedly smuggling cows to be slaughtered and served for meat. Many Hindus consider cows to be holy. We have done a huge thing about our meat eating habits. How can people’s eating habits be a problem? Khan told NDTV, a local news channel. Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime you can commit as a patriot. There is a model of far-right resentment focused on Bollywood stars. A year ago, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was accused of being part of an infamous drug ring and summoned for questioning by India’s National Narcotics Control Bureau. In 2019, Padukone joined a student protest against a controversial anti-Muslim citizenship law passed by the Modi government. The cases could reveal a drug link in the film industry, as several pro-Modi news networks claim. But the liberals suspect Khan and Padukone of having been punished for speaking out against Islamophobia, and the cases brought against them are part of a more insidious campaign to intimidate Muslims and liberals associated with Bollywood. It would be part of a larger scheme. Since Modi came to power, minorities and liberals from all influential segments of society have insinuated that they are under pressure to silently accept discriminatory Hindu rights ideas about what India should be. First, reporters complained about the coercion as the pressure to self-censor increased. Most news networks have caved in or followed a fine line while others have become shameless spokespersons for government policies. Left-wing universities and those dominated by minorities were then targeted. India’s film and television industry, which employs over a million people and has admirers around the world, is the latest to feel the heat. Films and movie stars are now at the heart of a cultural revolution designed to crush dissent against the Modi government and change India’s path from a diverse society to a culturally homogeneous one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/912382-bollywood-in-grip-of-modi-s-hindutva-ideology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

