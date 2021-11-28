Navy sinks temple to greater depths – Delco Times





PHILADELPHIA Navy only threw the ball 12 times against Temple on Saturday, but that’s not unusual for a team running the triple option. The contenders completed six of those attempts, however, two for touchdowns. Chance Warren caught those two touchdown passes and Isaac Ruoss scored two goals as the Navy knocked down the Owls at Lincoln Finanial Field, 38-14. Warren recovered a 15-yard pass from Xavier Arline in the second quarter and a four-yard pass from Tai Lavatai in the fourth quarter to hand the Owls their seventh straight loss. Ruoss had touchdowns of three and six yards and finished with 66 yards on 18 carries. Carlinos Acie led the Midshipmen (3-8 overall, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) with 88 yards on 10 attempts. The navy ran for 219 meters. The Navy ends its season Dec. 11 against the Army at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ Temple (3-9, 1-7) couldn’t do much offensively. Midshipmen limited the owls to 182 yards of total attack (84 rushing, 98 passing). Tayvon Ruley and RaVon Bonner scored on four and one yard runs, respectively, for Temple. The two rushed scores ended a streak where the Owls hadn’t scored more than 10 points in a game since October 23. Redshirt first-year quarterback Mariano Valenti, a transfer from northern Illinois, completed 10 of 14 passes for 73 yards. He led the 14-play, 80-yard run that ended with Ruleys TD’s run. It was the second consecutive losing season for the Owls and the worst record since Temple fell from 2 to 10 in 2013. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2021/11/27/college-football-navy-sinks-temple-to-greater-depths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos