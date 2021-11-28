Devin Ratray played Buzz in Home Alone. See him now at 44. – Better life

In Alone at home, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) might be shocked to be left behind by his family when they leave for Christmas vacation without him, but he’s actually happy to get rid of some of them, especially his older brother Buzz. Played by Devin Ratray, Buzz is a bully to his younger brother, and they often get into trouble together. Of course, Kevin is also giving Buzz a hard time. It’s hard to forget when laughing at Buzz’s girlfriend (“Weft!”) when he finds his photo.

Ratray may not have had the lead role in Alone at home, but his role was definitely memorable. The actor was only 13 when the holiday movie hit theaters in 1990. While many of the kids in the cast have quit acting over the years, Ratray is still in the business and still appears in the movies. and popular TV shows today. Read on to learn more about what Ratray is so far.

When Ratray was cast in Alone at home, he had already worked as an actor for several years. He appeared in the television series Heartland and in the movies, including The little monsterrs and Is it worth it. After Alone at home, he appeared in Dennis the menace and, of course, the rest, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

To be on the set of Alone at home with the other child actors who played the brothers and cousins ​​of Buzz, Ratray told Den of Geek in 2020, “We were laughing and joking. We bonded like siblings. I don’t remember any fights at all. I was also a little older than most, so they treated me like Buzz the older brother but I felt very close to them and we had a great time together. “

Not all child stars are able to turn their young acting career into an adult career and many don’t even want to, but Ratray was able to make the transition. As an adult actor he has had roles in television shows including Supernatural, the good woman, Mosaic, and Chicago Med, and in the movies, including, Nebraska, Hard night, and scammers. He also has takes over the role of Buzz in the recently published Home Sweet Home Alone.

“I am very privileged to have continued to be my only profession,” he told Den of Geek, “and luckily I am able to continue playing interesting and different roles that are not just Buzz. But clearly, Buzz is something that’s gonna stay with me. “

Ratray told Complex in 2015 that being in Alone at home helped his career: “It certainly is, you know, [because] people can instantly [have] name recognition and face recognition, and they recognize the movie and now instantly remember my role, which at least gives validity to any future projects or auditions I’m going for. Of course, you know, that was a quarter of a century ago, so I’m a whole different person. “

Even though Ratray was able to move on to a career as an adult actor, it took some time to go to college and study film. In a 2015 interview with Bustle, he shared that the Alone at homewhich was written by John Hugues and led by Christopher Colombuswas his “first film school”.

“Once I have seen [Home Alone], that was the greatest movie lesson I have ever experienced, “he explained.” To see what I read about the script translate into non-stop laughter, my eyes went to open and I realized, wow, that’s the power of cinema. “

In his interview with Den of Geek, Ratray shared that he showed his then-seven-year-old son Alone at home, but he didn’t quite understand that he was watching his father. “I expected him to be a little more impressed,” the actor said. “He was a little disoriented to tell you the truth. He looked at it and was a little fascinated when I was on it. I’m not sure he understood that when he looked at the child on the screen. that it was his big brilliant daddy. It must have been a strange experience for him.

With Alone at home being a huge hit at the time and becoming a Christmas classic, Ratray understands that the connection fans have with this goes beyond your average movie. “People felt a family relationship with me when they saw me on the street,” he told Bustle, “They really felt like I had been home on some of the quieter Christmas mornings. and the most intimate of their lives. “

He also told Den of Geek: “It’s a great phenomenon to be a part and I’m very happy to be able to say that I played a part.”

