Shahid Kapoor felt he ‘will never be the same’ after breaking his lip and receiving 25 stitches while filming Jersey | Bollywood





Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he broke his lower lip while carrying Jersey. The actor hosted a live Instagram session on Saturday night to talk about his upcoming Jersey movie and shared the details. The creators of Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name, released the trailer earlier this week. During the session, he answered a bunch of questions asked by fans. One of them asked Shahid Kapoor about his experience training with a seasoned ball. It was then that he revealed the details. I broke my lip on this movie. My best memory of Jersey will be feeling like I will never be the same again, he said. He explained that the incident happened while he was training with a seasoned ball off-camera. The actor confessed that that day he chose not to wear his helmet and that’s how the injury happened. Believing it to be the dumbest thing in his life, Shahid said: (The bullet) broke my lower lip and we had to stop spinning for two months because of it. I had to do 25 stitches. It actually took me three months to get my lip to normal – it still doesn’t look normal. There’s a part on my lip (giving fans a close look) that I feel like she’s dead. I can’t move it. So I gave my blood to this film. + Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Says Jersey Director Asked ‘Can You Match His Performance’ After Shooting With Pankaj Kapur Jersey marks Shahid’s second Telugu remake since Kabir Singh. The film, which was a remake of Arjun Reddy, collected over 250 crore at the box office. Speaking of the film’s success when the trailer launched, the actor confessed that he had never been so successful in his career and was uncomfortable. After the release of Kabir Singh, I went as a beggar for everyone. I went to see all these people who made these 200 to 250 crore movies. I have never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I have never had a bigger fatter. So when it finally happened I didn’t know where to go, it was all new to me, he said, as reported by Bollywood Life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shahid-kapoor-felt-he-will-never-look-the-same-again-after-busting-his-lip-and-getting-25-stitches-during-jersey-shoot-101638029028553.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos