



In 1520, the Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after crossing the South American Strait which now bears his name. In 1859, the American writer Washington Irving died in present-day Tarrytown, New York, at the age of 76. In 1907, future movie producer Louis B. Mayer opened his first movie theater in Haverhill, Massachusetts. In 1919, Lady Astor, born in the United States, was elected the first woman member of the British Parliament. In 1942, a fire ravaged the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub fire of all time. (The cause of the rapidly spreading fire, which started in the basement, is disputed; one theory is that a service boy accidentally lit an artificial palm tree using a lit match to repair a light bulb. .) In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began to consult in Tehran during World War II. In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy. In 1964, the United States launched the Mariner 4 space probe en route to Mars, which it flew over in July 1965, returning images of the red planet. In 1979, an Air New Zealand DC-10 en route to the South Pole crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, killing all 257 people on board. In 1990, Margaret Thatcher resigned her post as British Prime Minister in an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who then bestowed the post of Prime Minister on John Major. In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was killed in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56 years old. In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after future lifeguard Dynegy Inc. withdrew from an $ 8.4 billion acquisition deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy four days later.) In 2010, actor Leslie Nielsen died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aged 84. In 2011, the Egyptians, despite a recent wave of unrest, queued peacefully to vote in the first legislative elections since the ousting of Hosni Mubarak; The Islamist parties have been the big winners. Occupy Wall Street protesters have defied a deadline to remove their weeks-old encampment on the lawn of Los Angeles City Hall. In 2016, an 18-year-old Somali native drove a car into a crowd of Ohio State University students, then attacked passers-by with a knife before being shot and killed by a campus police officer; 13 people were injured. A chartered plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team crashed near Medellin, Colombia, killing all but six of the 77 people on board. The first U.S. commercial flight to Havana in more than 50 years arrived in Cuba as the island began week-long memorial services in honor of Fidel Castro. Former NBC president and television producer Grant Tinker, 90, has died in Los Angeles. In 2020, Pennsylvania’s highest court dismissed a lower court order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests in its Nov. 3 election ballot; it was the last lawsuit brought by Republicans trying to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens’ victory in Battlefield State. Biden broke his right foot while playing with one of his dogs in Delaware; doctors said he would probably have to wear a walking boot for several weeks. Sarah Fuller became the first woman to appear in a Power Five Conference football game when she kicked off Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri. David Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, but not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.

