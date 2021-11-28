More and more Netflix and less Hollywood, by Ramon Aymerich

The United States is increasingly portrayed as a society dominated by violence and mutual mistrust, in which the ideas of the old South have shaped the political culture of the right.

It is a story of violence. On August 25, 2020, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse drove 30 kilometers to Kenosha with a survival kit and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. A young man of order, he made himself available to the police in this city of Wisconsin during the riots due to the anti-racist demonstrations (just a few days ago, the police had shot dead a black citizen). Hours later, Kyle shot dead two protesters and injured a third. All three were white. Last Friday, a jury acquitted the young shooter on the grounds that he had acted in self-defense. Kyle Rittenhouse cried in excitement and collapsed upon hearing the phrase.

Kenosha’s morale is demoralizing. But that doesn’t go wrong with the America’s Race War script. Some of the people of Wisconsin believe that if Rittenhouse had been black he would be in jail with a long sentence. The other half see him as a good boy, a symbol of the right to use weapons to survive in a country accustomed to violence unusual in other Western societies.

Hollywood has fabricated the image of America for a century. With Netflix, it got darker

Hollywood has been the factory that built America’s image for a century. A director like Steven Spielberg is the one who expressed it the best. At Save Private Ryan , set during the American landing in Normandy in 1944, a group of soldiers risk their lives to bring a companion home. The war scenes are bloody and savage. But the film conveys a message of hope. There is hell, but also the good people, who are motivated by generous feelings, the American ideal. Realistic writers have worked in Hollywood, from Raymond Chandler to Dennis Lehane. But America has never looked so dark as it is in present day fiction. Like on Netflix.

There is a debate among moviegoers as to whether Hollywood or Netflix is ​​better. It’s a discussion about the future of cinema, distribution, technology and film financing. In any case, the America of Netflix is ​​darker than that which came out of the Californian studios. Probably because he sneaks into the house without asking permission. You don’t have to go to a room of your choice. The platform finances projects that did not see the light of day in Hollywood. Netflix doesn’t stream or stream like Hollywood did. On Netflix there is everything. Stories of good feelings, but also films of zombies, haunted houses, psychopaths, serial killers and tormented people hated. Why talk about Netflix? Because the real America, that of the war of races, looks more and more like Netflix every day.

Racial animosity and gun proliferation show an unusually violent society

The America of ambiguous feelings is personified in Donald Trump, who has lost confidence in collective solutions and is wary of his neighbor. But the persistence of racial animosities and the increase in sales of assault weapons among a far-right white minority, make one wonder if the United States is an anomaly. If in fact they were always like that and they didn’t tell us. Or if they have become more violent.

One of the most successful accounts to explain the changes that fueled this drift is the so-called China Effect by economists like David Autor. That is to say the displacement to Asia of part of the manufacturing factories and the loss of thousands of reasonably well-paid jobs for whites between 1990 and 2015. The loss of employment and the social bond would explain also the fall of some of them. in marginalization, violence and drugs (defined as epidemic by Anne Case and Angus Deaton in the book Deaths of Despair ).

Millions of whites have emigrated from the South. They took the country, the barbecues and the faith in racial segregation

However, a group of historians has just published a study (The other great migration: the whites of the South and the new right; Ferrara, Pearson, Bazzi, Testa and Fiszbein) which completes these hypotheses. According to them, the political and cultural changes brought about by the emigration of millions of whites from the South to the northern and western states would explain the transformation of the American right, in which the traditional division between North and South seems to s. ‘be erased. .

Millions of people migrated to the northern and western states between 1900 and 1940. They took a taste for music with them. country and barbecues. But also a culture of racial animosity (they are supporters of segregation), a cultural and political conservatism that spread through the Evangelical Baptist churches, which began their expansion in the north around 1940, and local radio stations. That same year, the population of southern origin was 3% in most states, disrupting the course of local politics.

In the 1960s, these whites abandoned the Democrats and their radio stations and churches spread their political conservatism.

In the 1960s, these whites began to quit the Democratic Party and their churches became interested in politics (against sex education in schools). In 1968, they supported the presidential candidacy of white nationalist George Wallace. His ideas shifted those of the traditional moderate right and were the key to Donald Trump’s victory in 2017. In 1970, 20% of people born in the South lived outside the states of the former Confederation. Without them, the surge in Republican votes in traditionally Democratic states like Wisconsin, Michigan or Pennsylvania cannot be explained.

This week they applauded Kyle Rittenhouse, who has walked like a hero on Fox and other media to explain how he feels. Like in a Netflix series.