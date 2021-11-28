Mumbai TV actor loses Rs 3 lakh to scammer trying to buy bottle of whiskey online





TV actor loses Rs 3 lakh while trying to buy whiskey online [Representative image]| Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights The actor transferred Rs 4,800 but did not receive her order, after which she asked for her money back. The fraudster asked him to register with the wine merchant. She lost a sum of Rs 3.05 lakh to the fraudster. Bombay: A 74-year-old actor filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park Police Station here, alleging she lost Rs 3.05 lakh to a fraudster posing as a wine shop employee. The complainant, who has appeared on several popular Hindi-language television shows, said she was to throw a party for one of her nephews who is about to get married in Pune. She had decided to give her nephew a bottle of Amrut whiskey. She relied on Google to search for phone numbers for wine stores. She dialed the number she got from her internet search and placed her order. She paid Rs 4,800, but the bottle of whiskey was not delivered. Therefore, she contacted the number again and requested a refund. The person online informed her that according to government rules it was mandatory for her to register with the wine merchant to get the payment refunded, Indian express reported. The fraudster deceived the septuagenarian by sharing her debit card details with her. She was then given a one-time password (OTP). Believing that this was part of the process to get her money back, she shared the OTP with the fraudster. Subsequently, several debit transactions were carried out on his account. Subsequently, the cheat told the actor that his debit card had a problem. He then asked her to share his credit card details. After giving her credit card details, she received another OTP and shared it with the scammer. Subsequently, other debit transactions took place. In total, she lost a sum of Rs 3.05 lakh. The 74-year-old actor then called the person several times, but his calls went unanswered. He later turned off his cell phone. Realizing that she had been duped, she approached the police with her complaint.

