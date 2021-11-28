Bollywood star asks fans to stop throwing firecrackers at movies





INDIA BOLLYWOOD New Delhi, Nov. 28 (EFE) .- Bollywood star Salman Khan called on his supporters to stop throwing firecrackers at the cinema and shared footage of a crowded cinema lit by numerous explosions at the premiere of his latest film, a video that went viral on social networks this Sunday. “I ask all of my fans not to bring firecrackers into auditoriums as it could become a great fire hazard, putting your life and the lives of others in danger,” Khan pleaded on Instagram, including the latest film ” Antim “was released last Friday. . Khan urged movie theater owners to “not allow firecrackers to enter theaters.” “Enjoy the movie, but please avoid it. This is my request to all my fans, thank you, ”said goodbye to the Bollywood star. Khan shared a video that quickly went viral, in which he sees the interior of a crowded movie theater with his film in the background on the big screen, illuminated by numerous firecracker explosions amidst cheers from attendees. The Bollywood star stars in “Antim” as a policeman from the Sikh minority, who confronts a gangster in the city of Pune, in southwest India. Despite signs of regret and calls for action, fires, landslides and other similar accidents are common in India, often due to poor infrastructure and poor maintenance, factors fueled by corruption and illegal practices. According to the latest official data available, in 2018 there were 13,099 fires in India in government buildings, schools, residences and other places, in which 12,748 people died and 777 were injured. One of the greatest such tragedies in a movie theater dates back to 1997, when 59 people died of suffocation, including several minors, in a theater in the Indian capital due to a fire in a transformer in the basement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://holanews.com/estrella-de-bollywood-pide-a-sus-fans-que-dejen-de-tirar-petardos-en-el-cine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos