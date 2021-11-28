Vicky Kaushal’s Sister Claims Uri Actor Will Not Marry Katrina Kaif in December | Hindi movie news





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is one of the hottest topics in Bollywood right now. From details about her lehenga wedding, the venue to the guest list, every little aspect of the big Bollywood wedding is going viral on social media. Recently, Uri’s cousin sister Dr Upasana denied reports of their marriage. Yes, you heard right. In an interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Kaushal’s cousin rejected information about Vicky-Katrina’s marriage. She revealed that they are not getting married. Speaking to the portal, she claimed the news of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was just a media rumor. She added that they were going to get married, they would have announced it. She also revealed that she recently spoke to the actor and that he told her that nothing like this was happening. Vicky and Katrina are tight-lipped about the details of the wedding, but ETimes had exclusively confirmed that the wedding was in December of this year. We even revealed details about the lavish wedding venue in Rajashthan. Vicky-Katrina is about to have a royal wedding at a luxury hotel in Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Lately, it has been reported that Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and many more are on the list. guests. ETimes had exclusively reported that Vicky Kaushal had booked an entire floor in the Juhu skyscraper. We also revealed that Katrina was overseeing the interiors of their new home and that they would be moving into this new address sometime in December. And according to a news portal, 98% of the work on Vicky-Katrina’s dream home is complete and the rest will be finished once the couple move into the new address as newlyweds. During Diwali, Vicky and Katrina reportedly had a low-key roka on Diwali Day, which was held at the filmmaker Kabir Khans’ residence in Mumbai. On the work side, Vicky is getting ready for her next one with Meghna Gulzar. It is part of the biopic of Sam Manekshaw. He also has The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht. Katrina has movies like “Tiger 3”, “Phone Bhoot” and Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series in her kitten.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/vicky-kaushal-and-katrina-kaif-are-not-getting-married-in-december-the-uri-actors-sister-reveals-the-truth/articleshow/87949772.cms

