Former Toronto child actor rediscovers his surprisingly large fan base

A retired child actor who made us all smile in a critical but still loved comedy flick is finally starting to understand what his small but memorable role meant for a generation.

When a previously unknown filming location was revealed for cult ’90s hit Billy Madison earlier in November, there was some debate about which screenshot of the film to use for the story.

What we chose was a still from the infamous scene where Adam Sandler says the oft-quoted phrase “peeing in your pants is cool”, featuring the character “Ernie” standing, desperate and wet in background.

It turned out to be the right choice, as the mother of the actor who played Ernie saw the article reaching out to blogTO, putting us in touch with the long-retired child actor for an exclusive retrospective on his brief career.

After stepping away from the limelight shortly after his landmark role and starting a new life in advertising, Torontonian Jared Cook made an unusually public decision upon learning of the death of fellow Canadian and co-star Billy Madison, Norm Macdonald, post a photo of the two together on Reddit.

The post has since garnered over 100,000 upvotes and led to Cook participate in a Reddit AMA, where he revealed that the infamous pee in his pants was a mixture of water and baby oil.

His positive reception on Reddit helps Cook embrace his past and realize that “people obviously have very positive memories of this movie and me in the movie. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“If you had asked me a few years ago, I probably wouldn’t have wanted to do something like this,” Cook says. “I didn’t really kiss him. After the movie I was a little embarrassed. And I tried to avoid him for a very long time. I never talked about it.”

But people change and the things that embarrassed us in our youth can now be worn as badges of honor.

“I guess I’m older, a lot older now,” Cook says. “So now I’m like ‘this is a really cool thing that happened’ and I can recognize it and appreciate it.”

Turning back the clock to how it all started in 1994, Cook tells blogTO how he auditioned for the role, falling in love with meeting Adam Sandler for the first time.

“I guess it went well, then they called me back for an encore. I showed up for the audition and Adam Sandler was sitting there. I wasn’t ready for that,” Cook said. “No one had prepared me, so I was totally caught off guard.”

Cook remembers being a big fan of Saturday Night Live back then, when he was only ten years old. “I stayed up late on Saturdays and watched my life start with my friends. So when I walked into the room I saw him sitting there. I think I was probably very nervous and awkward. And I think it probably worked. to my advantage. “

“You know, he’s kind of Ernie’s character anyway. And so I read the lines. I didn’t really feel on one side or the other.”

After the audition, Jared’s mother Marlene was worried and said, “Almost every child actor chose this role. I didn’t want to give him high hopes.” The two stepped out for Dim Sum, with Marlene hoping to temper Jared’s expectations. in the midst of fierce competition.

But Jared surprised his mother at the dinner table, telling her confidently, “I have a job, I’m going to be in this movie.” She tried to prepare her son for the disappointment, but he reassured her, “No, Adam winked at me and gave me a thumbs up when I left.

It wouldn’t take long for Jared’s claims to be confirmed. “By the time we finished eating I had received a message and called the agent back. Jared got the part,” Marlene said.

While Marlene remembers it clearly, some of her memories were news to Jared, who said, “It’s really nice to hear that because I never really got to know that part of the story. didn’t know my mom had taken me there, thinking it might be a disappointment to come. “

“She was trying to soften me up. It kind of changes my perspective on that day, but it’s really cool.”

Jared clearly remembers hearing the life-changing news in the lobby of a cheap Chinese restaurant on Gerrard Street, rewarded with the rest of the day off.

That feeling of elation won’t last, with Cook admitting he never really liked the attention or thought about the long-term consequences.

“I don’t really think I’ve spent a lot of time thinking like, ‘What’s this going to be for my life? I’m ten years old. I don’t think I have that foresight. ‘interesting was that I spent time with Adam Sandler for the summer. “

But what did Adam Sandler look like when the cameras stopped rolling? Apparently exactly what you would expect from the comedian in his prime.

He was amazing from the start, ”says Cook. “I remember we read a table. I introduced myself with my grandmother and we shared an upstairs elevator. He was talking to my grandmother and telling us about his grandmother by making jokes. “

“He had his guitar, and he was just freestyle and writing songs about us while we were there on site. He lived up to all expectations.”

Cook was feeling nervous on the set of a big production, but Sandler was always there to make the kids in the cast feel comfortable in their roles.

“It kinda disarmed me, I think. We were shooting the scene on the bus, and he just picked up his nose and pointed at me. It was disgusting. But, at the same time, I was I said, ‘this is one of us. It didn’t sound like a job.’

As for leaving the movie industry after his breakout game, Cook admits he wouldn’t change a thing if given the chance, saying he would take the role “100 times out of 100”, but he’s still happy. to be out of it. the company when he did, sparing himself the misery faced by many child actors.

“Sooner or later I would probably have stopped being desirable, the phone would stop ringing and I would probably pass out.”

Although he feels embarrassed by the role during the most difficult years, Cook has come to appreciate everything he has done for him. “Everything that has come about my being in this movie has been amazing and positive.”

Now a family man with a five-and-a-half-year-old son, Cook isn’t sure when he’ll let his little one watch Billy Madison for the first time, though he finds new fame thanks to the children of friends who see the film for the first time. first time.

“I have friends who have kids who are now seven or eight. And they’re like, ‘Oh they want to meet you, they just saw Billy Madison.’ It’s amazing to me that there is these young kids watching the movie now, after all these years and still enjoying it. “