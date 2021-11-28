The UCA organizes a “military” musical tour





Arkansas Entertainment, Events & Arts Events: THEATER: “Officer and gentleman” Touring Company Presents New Musical “An Officer and a Gentleman,” Based on the Original Douglas Day Stewart Film and Screenplay, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave ., Conway. The book is by Dick Scanlan; the musical score consists of 1980s hits by Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips and Pat Benatar, with Grammy and Oscar winner Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, “Up Where We Belong “. The show contains adult language and topics. Tickets are $ 30- $ 40, $ 10 for students, with discounts for seniors and UCA faculty, staff, students, and alumni. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds. Sweet musical You don’t need a golden ticket just a simple one to see “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (with songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley for the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”; music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, book by David Grieg), on stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on December 5 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, 495 W. Dickson Street Tickets cost $ 41 to $ 107 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 visit waltonartscenter.org. Customers can get reserved parking for $ 5 when purchasing their show tickets. For a show-themed cocktail class before the Friday performance, a mixologist will guide participants in the preparation and tasting of two drinks accompanied by aperitifs. Tickets cost $ 35 plus fees. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. MUSIC: Percussion ensembles The University of Arkansas Little Rock Percussion Ensemble and the Trojan Steel Band perform Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave ., Little Rock. The Percussion Ensemble’s program includes “Taxidermy” by Caroline Shaw (for vibraphone, marimba and 12 clay flowerpots); “RE: Disaster” for five drums by Susan Powell; “Desert Sunrise” by Alex Stopa, for keyboard trio and percussion; and “2 + 1” by Ivan Trevino, a shared marimba duo. The Trojan Steel Band will perform two soca arias (“Pyxis” by CJ Menge and “Coconut Bay” by Aaron G. Railey), “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and “Under the Sea” by “The Little Mermaid” by Alan Menkin . Free entry. Call (501) 569-3294. Opera mashup The Arkansas State University Department of Music offers “Into the Opera Woods with Hansel and Gretel” at 5 pm Tuesday at Riceland Hall, ASU’s Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. He samples scenes from leading operas, including “Hansel and Gretel” by Engelbert Humperdinck, “Cosi fan tutte” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/nov/28/ uca-hosts-touring-military -musical / “La Flûte enchantée” and “Les Noces de Figaro”, “La Bohème” by Giacomo Puccini and “The pearl fishermen” by Georges Bizet. Tickets are $ 5, free for students and faculty with campus ID. Call (870) 972-2094. ETC. : “Patriotic Christmas” “A Patriotic Christmas”, a special guided tour of the historic 1895 Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum, 322 S. Second St., Rogers, using items from the museum’s collection to explore displays of patriotism during the Christmas season, kicks off with the annual Holiday Open House, 10 am to 2 pm Saturdays at the museum, 313 S. Second St. Visitors can make a fun patriotic ornament and write and mail a letter to Santa, who should make an appearance . Visits will continue until December 31. Free entry. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

