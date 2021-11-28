Meet Yaaneea Bharadwaj, actor behind Chhorii’s Choti Maai who was wearing heavy prostheses, had to be hospitalized | Bollywood

Actress Yaaneea Bharadwaj raved about her work in Amazon Prime Video’s latest release, Chhorii. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, the horror film is directed by Vishal Furia.

Yaaneea plays Choti Maai / Suneni in the film, who haunts a small house nestled among distant sugar cane fields. Makeup and prosthetic artist Rahi Anil Barve shared an article about Yaaneea and how she patiently sat in the makeup chair for hours on end for her role.

Believe me, I know prosthetics. I saw powerful stuntmen crumble when we initially created a Hastar prosthesis for Tumbbad! Very few people can take on this physical challenge and make such a brilliant mark. Three hours of prosthetics every day, then eight more hours, for weeks after weeks, she was even eventually hospitalized. But this Chhorii did it calmly. Mera gittu, you made me super proud today. Yaaneea Bhardwaj, he wrote in his article.

Reporting her post and photo on her Instagram, Yaaneea wrote: Thank you @rahianilbarve for noticing how much hard work it took – it was a challenge – but I wanted to give the best of myself to the screen. Thank you @furia_vishal for seeing Suneni in me.

Yaaneea also worked on the Amazon Prime Made in Heaven series. She played a bride on the show, which was headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.

Chhorii released on Amazon Prime this Friday to mixed reviews. This is the remake of Furia’s Marathi film, Lapachhappi. The Hindustan Times review read: Chhorii’s milieu seems more stylized and art-oriented. What is missing is the original’s sense of environmental weirdness. Since pieces of the story involve the heroine frequently wondering if what she saw is real, the addition of additional sound design, background score, makeup and d The visual effects at the heebie-jeebies clearly make them stand out as supernatural.