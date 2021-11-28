REVIEW: “The Boys: A Memory of Hollywood and the Family”

If there’s one axiom about the kind of people who make their living entertaining others, it’s this one from the musical. Chicago: “None of us had enough love in our childhood. And that’s showbiz, kid.” If you read biographies of singers, actors, dancers, and comedians, what they all seem to have in common is some sort of chaos: absent fathers, drunken mothers, occasional violence. And the stories are even worse if they involve children playing, almost all forced to do so by parents who have ended up exploiting their gifts for their own narcissistic or greedy ends.

And then there is The boys, the joint memoir of Ron and Clint Howard.

In the 1960s, when they were kids, these brothers were both Ronny TV stars as Opie in The Andy Griffith Show and Clint like a bear’s friend on Ben nice. And judging by their affectionate and evocative account of their very different lives, which set their childhood apart from almost every other artist they knew and in fact, almost every other great child performer in Hollywood history was. their education in the hands of love, morals and self-sacrifice. parents.

Rance and Jean Howard met in an acting class at the University of Oklahoma right after the end of World War II. Rance’s ambition was to be a vocal cowboy like Roy Rogers, but unfortunately he couldn’t sing. Jean had already tried to break into the theater in New York as a teenager. Rance was struggling to build a career in Manhattan when he mentioned to a casting director that he had a baby boy who enjoyed acting. That week, the casting director was looking for a child for a movie called The trip, a cold war drama starring Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr. Ronny got the part, and it turned out that Rance had a knack for helping his little son stay focused on set and have some fun on top of that. The family moved to California so Rance could try to be successful in Hollywood, and he did well, getting roles in television westerns. But it turned out that it was Ronny who was in demand.

“He never projected any conflicting or hurt feelings of pride,” Ron writes of his father. “It is possible that he feels like an actor and has an ego. But on the other hand, he was also a farm boy who began to take care of important chores himself as he grew older. The concept of a children’s juggling school and work was nothing new to him. And I suspect he never wanted to be to me what his father had been to him: frozen in his habits, willfully blind to the possibilities that life reserved for his son.

The book’s most revealing and moving anecdote is a story Ron hears while filming his last acting job, a 1986 TV movie titled Back to Mayberry. Once again, he appeared with Andy Griffith, who told him that during the first break in the first reading of the first script of what was to become The Andy Griffith Show, Rance asked Andy if he could have a moment. “In his humble opinion, dad said to Andy, Opie looked too smart written like a sitcom kid, the little wiseacre who seems smarter than his dad.…” Wouldn’t it be more interesting and unusual if Opie in fact respected his father?'”

Ron continues, “Now Andy could very well have told daddy to take his suggestions and push them where the sun isn’t shining. But Andy loved daddy. They had a lot in common. … They were both, to use Mom’s. term, sophisticated hicks. … After their interview, Andy said, he asked his writers to model the Andy-Opie relationship more on that of Rance-Ronny. “

Rance never told Ron about it, and it gives Ron pause: “Being the supervisor and coach of a child actor was not daddy’s plan A when he and mum upped the stakes.… But daddy had that wonderful ability to roll with punches, not to let disappointments in his career or unforeseen life circumstances bring him down. “

Rance and Jean did not exploit their sons financially and worked diligently to ensure that they did not believe themselves to be superior to other children to such an extent that both boys were bullied by their peers until Ron demonstrates athletic skills in high school just when needed.

Looking at Ron Howard’s career as he came of age in the 1970s, first appearing in the most financially successful film ever (American graffiti), then the sitcom that defined the era which was a partial imitation of that movie (Happy Days) before becoming a leading director with Splash before his 30th birthday, one could then say that Rance and Jean Howard affirmed the very idea that providing a child with a “solid foundation” is the root and the nucleus of professional and personal success later in life. Like his parents, Ron married at a very young age, at age 21, to the first daughter he kissed and is married to the same woman today, 46 years later, with four children and several grandchildren.

But then there is the story of Clint Howard being raised by the same parents with the same care and dedication on his own account. And he couldn’t resist the allure of drugs and alcohol, which became a problem for him at the age of 14 and would be a destructive part of his life for most of the two decades. following. He is refreshingly straightforward and doesn’t blame his parents or the peculiarities of his life circumstances. He was, he believes, “pre-programmed” for addiction, and he spent a decade trying and failing to achieve sobriety before finally being successful in 1991. “I’m happy with my lot as a man. character actor and my place in the industry, ”he writes. “It’s not the elated place Ron lives, but it suits me very well. I’m more like dad; a working actor waiting for the phone to ring.”

So The boys does not offer easy lessons on how to be a successful parent. It does, however, offer a pretty good portrait of a really good man. As Ron says, “he chose to be a good parent.” As most Hollywood memoirs show very clearly, Rance Howard could have chosen otherwise. Most showbiz parents do. God bless him.

The Boys: A Memory of Hollywood and the Family

by Ron Howard and Clint Howard

William Morrow, 416 pages, $ 28.99