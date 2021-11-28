Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra winks in new footage from The Matrix Resurrections, fans are so excited. Watch | Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra fans can’t wait to see the actor in the upcoming Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections. Earlier, Priyanka had featured in a blink and miss scene in the movie trailer. A new TV spot also features her.
The video shows Priyanka in her bespectacled look, as previously shown in the trailer. This time she appears to be having a conversation with someone standing in front of her, she winks and makes the gesture of pointing. Priyanka wears the same outfit she was seen when she met Keanu Reeves Neo in the trailer.
In the comments section of the Instagram post, several fans wrote: So excited, while others added: Can’t wait.
Previously, Priyankas fans were twice disappointed first with her brief appearance in the trailer and then when she was left out in the new poster. Soon, Priyanka shared her own character poster, writing: And She’s Here. To return. The poster shows her in a very different avatar from the trailer, she wears a corseted jacket with loose pants and her hair styled in braided space buns. His character is most likely the adult version of Sati from The Matrix Revolutions.
The Matrix Resurrections will bring back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity in the fourth installment of the series. The cast of the film also includes Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.
The Matrix Resurrections was directed by Lana Wachowski, who also directed the other three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The film is set to hit theaters in the United States on December 22. It will also premiere on HBO Max, but will only be available to stream for one month.
